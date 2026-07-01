“Gonna Take Some Time”- Mirra Andreeva’s Ugly On-Court Meltdown Ends in Tearful Wimbledon Goodbye

Just a week after winning the Roland Garros trophy, Mirra Andreeva could hardly have imagined such a painful turnaround. Her SW19 campaign came to a crushing end against the former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková, proving how quickly fortunes change in professional tennis. And that heartbreaking defeat overwhelmed the Russian, ending with an emotional on-court meltdown that captured the weight of the moment.

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“I felt like it was obviously tough,” Andreeva said in her post-match press conference. “She played well. I felt like I had some chances and opportunities, but it didn’t go my way. So she’s the winner today. I think I’m gonna need a couple of days.”

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As the 19-year-old continued speaking, the emotions became too much to hold back. She stopped for a moment and covered her face with her hands as she tried to wipe away the tears. “Sorry. It’s gonna take some time. Maybe a couple of days. Then I’m gonna be back to practice for hard courts. I don’t know where the next tournaments are gonna be. I still need to talk to my team to see where I’m gonna play next,” she added.

The heartbreak came after a gripping battle at the All England Club, where Krejcikova emerged victorious 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 after 2 hours and 46 minutes of intense tennis.

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The on-court disappointment was immediately visible once the final point ended. Frustrated with the loss, the current world No. 5 hurled her racket near the umpire’s chair.

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The current Roland Garros champion struggled to regain her composure after taking the first set. As the match slipped away, the Russian ace repeatedly showed her frustration on court. At one moment, Andreeva directed her anger toward her Spanish coach, Conchita Martinez, and toward the chair umpire. She even hit her racket against her own head.

During a medical timeout in the second set, the 19-year-old sat on her chair and repeatedly told the official that her 30-year-old opponent deserved a hindrance call, while the two-time Grand Slam winner was receiving treatment in the Centre Court locker room.

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After the match, the Parisian Slam winner did not immediately pick up the racket. Instead, the 19-year-old first shook hands with the Czech and the umpire before sitting down to collect the rest of her belongings.

And the defeat now marked another significant moment in the tournament. Just a week after winning her first Grand Slam title in Paris, Andreeva’s SW19 campaign had already come to an end. With her exit, Andreeva became the first of the top-five seeds to be eliminated from the women’s singles draw at the All-England Club this year. Meanwhile, her Czech opponent celebrated a memorable victory on Centre Court and moved on to the next round.

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Barbora Krejčíková shared her excitement after reaching the third round at SW19

While fans watched Mirra Andreeva’s emotional meltdown both on and off the court, the atmosphere was completely different on the other side of the net. The 2024 SW19 champion had every reason to celebrate a memorable victory.

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Wednesday marked only the second time both WTA players had met at Wimbledon. Their previous meeting came during Andreeva’s SW19 debut. On that occasion, the Russian was leading 6-3, 4-0 before the Czech retired. She eventually went on to reach the R16 in an impressive first appearance at Wimbledon.

This time, though, the result was different. Krejcikova finally turned the tables and earned only her second victory in 5 meetings against the 19-year-old Russian.

And after the match, Krejcikova spoke about what the moment meant to her personally. “Every time I was able to get this opportunity, I feel very excited and very pleased. It’s a bit of an unreal moment that it’s really happening, because to get so far from a little kid, the chances that a little kid gets here are very, very little,” the Czech added.

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The former SW19 champion will next face fellow Czech player Nikola Bartunkova. The 20-year-old reached the stage after upsetting former world No. 27 Katerina Siniakova.