Grand Slam Finalist Hints at Taking Up Another Sport After Earning Millions in Tennis

From Andy Murray teeing off daily after the kindergarten run to Jimmy Connors grinding through six rounds a week at 73, golf has quietly become tennis’s favorite second obsession. Carlos Alcaraz even sneaks onto the course during Grand Slams, while the last public sighting of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal together came on an 18-hole fairway. Now, 2024 AO finalist Qinwen Zheng, who has earned more than $10,160,087 in prize money over her career, appears ready to carry that tradition forward, already dreaming of trading baseline battles for life on the golf course after retirement.

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“I was surprised as well that I’ve got good skills. Maybe I should play golf, not tennis! Or after I retire, I will go play golf. Who knows?” Zheng told Tennis Channel when asked about her gold skills after she beat Anna Bondár in the first round of the Italian Open. She also explained why she feels naturally comfortable with the sport, adding, “I think the backhand is a bit similar, so maybe!”

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Zheng is far from the only tennis player to fall in love with golf. Over the years, many stars from both the WTA and especially ATP Tours have embraced the sport, often using it as a competitive escape away from the pressure of professional tennis.

Among today’s players, Casper Ruud is one of the biggest golf enthusiasts on tour. The 26-year-old, who has reached three Grand Slam finals, proudly belongs to a long list of players who regularly divide their time between the tennis court and the golf course.

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Imago 260505 — ROME, May 5, 2026 — Zheng Qinwen reacts during women s singles first round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Anna Bondar of Hungary at the WTA, Tennis Damen Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. SPITALY-ROME-TENNIS-WTA-ITALIAN OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES WangxKaiyan PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz has also developed a growing passion for golf. The young Spaniard continues sharpening his skills and has become increasingly invested in the sport despite his demanding tennis schedule.

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Australian star Alex de Minaur is another regular golfer on tour. He often joins a competitive group of Australian players who enjoy playing rounds together whenever they get time away from tournaments.

Men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner has also been trying to improve his golf game. However, judging by the available evidence, the Italian still has plenty of work left to do with his swing.

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Golf appeals to tennis players for several reasons. The two sports demand similar technical skills, while golf also offers a lower risk of injury during downtime. Players can remain active, competitive, and mentally engaged without placing the same physical stress on their bodies.

The competitive side of golf also attracts tennis professionals. Unlike tennis, where players battle each other directly across a net in emotionally draining matches, golf provides a calmer environment. Spending 18 holes together on a course creates a completely different atmosphere compared to the intense gladiatorial nature of professional tennis.

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The sports also share biomechanical similarities. Both require precise timing, controlled swings, balance, rhythm, and coordination, even though the overall movements and playing environments remain very different. For many tennis stars, that technical crossover makes golf especially appealing.

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Ivan Lendl became one of the earliest tennis stars to seriously pursue golf after retirement in 1994. Lendl once admitted that he played 250 rounds in a single year so he could compete at “scratch,” meaning a zero handicap. He attempted to qualify for the US Open five times and even competed in five professional events, including tournaments on the European Tour and Nationwide Tour.

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Former world No. 1 Yevgeny Kafelnikov was equally obsessed with golf during his playing days. The two-time Grand Slam singles champion would reportedly request day-session matches at the Australian Open just so he could spend his afternoons playing golf afterward.

More recently, former American world No. 7 Mardy Fish competed at the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in 2022, although he failed to make the qualifying cut. Former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty even considered pursuing professional golf after retiring from tennis at 25, while Rafael Nadal remained one of the strongest golfers on the men’s tour throughout his career.

Clearly, the list of tennis players embracing golf is far longer than many would expect, as the two sports continue blending more than ever before.

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Danielle Collins partly attributes her maiden Masters triumph to playing golf regularly

Golf has also become increasingly popular among women on the professional tennis circuit. American star Danielle Collins is one of the biggest examples. Collins partly credits golf for helping her capture the first WTA 1000 title of her career at the Miami Open in 2024.

The former world No. 7 explained that golf gives her the mental stimulation she constantly needs during long and exhausting tennis seasons.

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“I’m someone that needs a lot of mental stimulation. I feel like it keeps my brain sharp, keeps me thinking about different things, keeps me from focusing on tennis too much,” she said.

Collins also jokingly admitted that struggling on the golf course actually boosts her confidence once she returns to tennis competition. “It also makes the tennis more fun because I’m so bad at golf that when I come out and play tennis, compared to my golf game, I’m a lot better at tennis. So it makes me feel a lot better, too.”

Even former world No. 4 Tim Henman has almost completely replaced tennis with golf since retiring from professional tennis in 2007. Over the years, the former British star has developed a deep love for the game and now spends far more time on the golf course than on a tennis court.

Henman even admitted that tennis no longer excites him the same way it once did. “Now, whenever I stand on a tennis court, I’m thinking my elbow hurts, and I’d much rather be playing golf,” he said.

And now, with Qinwen Zheng openly speaking about her growing interest in golf, many tennis fans are becoming eager to watch her swing away from the tennis court.