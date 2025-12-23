Grand Slam Presenter Found Dead as Grieving Family Releases Statement

The world has endured profound losses in recent times, with tennis among the sports touched by grief. A tragic incident at Sydney’s Bondi Beach claimed at least 15 lives, drawing heartfelt gratitude from Amanda Anisimova. Now, sorrow has returned to sport as Duncan McKenzie-McHarg, a cherished Australian sports reporter, passed away on December 17, leaving the community in mourning.

The 41-year-old McKenzie-McHarg died on Wednesday, December 17, after apparently falling from a building in Los Angeles, where he was based. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed he fell from the top of one building and landed on the roof of another in central Los Angeles.

McKenzie-McHarg was a familiar face on Stan Sport and built a respected career across Australia and the United States. He relocated to America in 2017 and continued working in high-profile broadcasting roles. His move overseas marked a major turning point in his professional journey.

At Stan Sport, McKenzie-McHarg was best known for his work on Grand Slam tennis coverage. His Instagram page reflected that passion, filled with moments from Wimbledon, the US Open, and other major events. He regularly shared behind-the-scenes insights from the world’s biggest tennis stages.

His career also included interviews with leading stars such as Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek. Before Stan, he worked with Channel 7, Network 10, and Fox Sports U.S. He also gained early recognition on Triple M Melbourne’s Hot Breakfast alongside Eddie McGuire.

McKenzie-McHarg once described his life in Los Angeles as a “dream job.” In a 2023 interview with Radio Today, he said, “I wake up every day in Los Angeles, and 90 percent of the time, it’s 25 degrees [77 degrees Fahrenheit] and sunny.” He added, “I work a lot in shorts and thongs.”

On Monday, his family released a heartfelt statement. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Duncan — a deeply loved son, a devoted father to his precious boy Harrison, and a cherished brother to his three siblings,” the statement read.

The tribute continued with moving words. “His passing has come as an unimaginable shock, leaving our family heartbroken and at a loss. Duncan was truly extraordinary — a man whose positivity, care and humour touched everyone he met, and who sat at the heart of so many lives, bringing warmth, laughter and joy wherever he went. Our Darling Ducky.”

Fellow journalists also expressed their grief following the passing of the beloved reporter.

Craig Gabriel and Stan spokesperson mourn Duncan McKenzie-McHarg’s passing with heartfelt tributes

McKenzie-McHarg began his media career in 2010. He worked as a sports presenter for Triple M’s Hot Breakfast with Eddie McGuire and Luke Darcy. It marked his first major step into Australian sports media.

He later built a strong résumé across Channel 7, Network 10, SEN, and Fox Sports. While he primarily covered Grand Slam tennis and NFL fixtures, his work extended far beyond those arenas.

During his career, McKenzie-McHarg interviewed some of the biggest names in global sport. That list included Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Tom Brady, and Shaquille O’Neal.

He joined Stan Sport in August 2022 as a Los Angeles-based presenter. His role focused largely on tennis coverage for the streaming service. He quickly became a familiar and trusted presence.

McKenzie-McHarg was most recently seen courtside at the US Open in August. He conducted interviews with top players, including champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, continuing his close connection with elite tennis.

After the news broke, a Stan spokesperson told Wide World of Sports, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Duncan McKenzie-McHarg. Duncan was a valued contributor to Stan Sport, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”

Even 9 Radio tennis reporter Craig Gabriel also shared his grief. “This is heartbreaking news. I can’t believe it. It’s just awful. We’d see one another working at the tennis through out the year. I feel numb. Too sad and tragic. Thoughts with Dunc’s family. RIP DMM.”

Tributes continue to pour in as we, too, bid farewell to Duncan McKenzie-McHarg.

Rest in peace!