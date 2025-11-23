Grieving Parents File $200 Million Lawsuit After Tragedy Claims American Prodigy’s Life

Back in May this year, the tennis world was shaken by a tragic accident as Braun Levi, an 18-year-old high school tennis player, died after being hit by an alleged drunk driver, according to reports from The Los Angeles Times and ABC7. Now, months later, the tragedy has resurfaced again as Levi’s parents have filed a lawsuit, bringing renewed attention to the heartbreaking incident.

Levi’s parents have taken legal action. They filed a wrongful death lawsuit for $200 million, against the alleged drunk driver, Jenia Resha Belt, and are seeking $200 million in damages for the Live Like Braun Foundation launched by the parents themselves. Belt has not commented publicly.

Levi’s mother, Jennifer Levi, added, “Our family has made the decision to file a civil lawsuit against the individual responsible for taking Braun’s life. This is not a decision rooted in anger, vengeance, or financial gain. It is a decision grounded in accountability, prevention, reform, and the unwavering love we have for Braun.”

Details from the crash have also resurfaced. According to court records, Belt allegedly struck Levi around 12:46 a.m. on May 4 and had a blood alcohol level nearly two times of the legal limit. She was reportedly driving on a suspended license from a previous DUI arrest.

Police arrested Belt at the scene near Sepulveda Boulevard and Second Street in Manhattan Beach. She was later released from custody on June 4. As of now, no criminal charges have been filed.

The lawsuit also claims that Belt consumed “excessive quantities of alcohol” at a bar in Hermosa Beach before driving. After the collision, 4 passengers in her car allegedly fled the scene. Court documents show Belt had a prior DUI case from November 25, 2023, and records from the state DMV indicate she was not legally allowed to drive.

The loss has deeply affected the community. Levi was a senior at Loyola High School and was well known in the tennis world. He was a nationally ranked player, a 4-time Mission League doubles champion, and had earned a spot at the University of Virginia for the fall.

It also affected the tennis world as Hall of Famer Pam Shriver shared her grief, writing, “Heaven gained an angel today but the Los Angeles tennis community lost a young pilar and gem. It’s hard to express our family’s sadness over the loss of Braun Levi.”

His future was full of promise, but the accident happened just one month before his graduation. The lawsuit now brings renewed attention to the loss and highlights the pain his family continues to carry.

For many, the case serves as a reminder of the ongoing dangers of drunk driving and the lasting impact it can have on families and communities.

Tennis community comes together to honor Braun Levi

Apart from Pam Shriver, Loyola and Harvard-Westlake High School tennis players gathered on May 9 for a moment of silence. They wore shirts that read “Live Like Braun” to honor the captain Braun Levi. The tribute showed how deeply the tennis community cared for him.

Braun had already built a strong athletic legacy at Loyola. He was considered one of the most accomplished tennis players in the school’s history. His success and leadership made him a respected figure among teammates and coaches.

The school’s athletic department posted a message on Instagram later to remember him. “Levi was a true leader throughout our campus, serving as a member of the Student Council, a senior Big Brother, Kairos retreat leader and volleyball team manager, to name a few. His lovable personality, infectious smile, and boundless energy made him a beloved member of the Loyola community. He was a true Man for and With Others, and we will miss him dearly. We love you, Braun,” the tribute read.

Loyola High School Principal Jamal K. Adams also shared a statement. “It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Braun Levi, Class of 2025, who tragically lost his life in a vehicular accident last night,” he wrote.

The tragedy shocked many people and left a lasting emotional impact. Players, coaches, and classmates continue to feel the loss months later.

Now, as the lawsuit has been filed, many hope the legal process will bring justice and closure to Braun’s family and community.