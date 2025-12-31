Grigor Dimitrov Announces Major Coaching Move Days After Splitting With Longtime Coach

The tennis off-season again sparked the coaching carousel, delivering a major shock when Carlos Alcaraz confirmed his split from Juan Carlos Ferrero. The decorated partnership ended after sharing 2025 ATP Coach of the Year honors and another year-end No. 1 finish. A day later, another reunion dissolved as Grigor Dimitrov thanked Daniel Vallverdu on Instagram, turning the page once more and welcoming Belgium’s Xavier Malisse into his camp.

Grigor Dimitrov has signaled a “new chapter” in his career. He has appointed Xavier Malisse as his head coach. The partnership will begin at the start of the 2026 season. The announcement came during Dimitrov’s early arrival at the Brisbane International.

“Xavier is next to me,” Dimitrov confirmed during a practice session at the Queensland Tennis Centre. “We’ve decided on a new arrangement. It brings clarity. From a fitness point of view, I’ve reshuffled the whole thing. My whole career, as well. Major changes, all of them.”

He also spoke about his mindset heading into the new season. “Last year I felt like it started off my season pretty strong, so I’m looking forward to hopefully doing the same thing,” Grigor Dimitrov said upon arriving in Brisbane. “But yeah, you never know what to expect at the start of the year. You’ve been practicing for a few weeks straight, so hopefully the things that I’ve been working on in practice can translate over.”

The move marks a clear tactical shift for the 34-year-old Bulgarian. It follows the end of his long collaboration with Daniel Vallverdu. The two first worked together from July 2016 to May 2019. They later reunited at the end of the 2022 season.

Between those periods, Dimitrov also worked with Jamie Delgado. That partnership ended in 2025 as well.

The separation came during a difficult time. Dimitrov was sidelined for nearly four months due to a pectoral injury, which disrupted his momentum and schedule.

Despite setbacks, Dimitrov enjoyed a positive resurgence in 2024. With Vallverdu back at the helm, he climbed inside the ATP Top 10 again. However, his progress stalled this year. A painful shoulder injury at Wimbledon limited him to just one tournament appearance.

He returned briefly at the Rolex Paris Masters. Dimitrov won his singles comeback match there. Soon after, he chose to shut down his 2025 season completely. The decision was made to protect his body and focus on long-term recovery.

Malisse, a former world No. 19 from Belgium, brings a fresh perspective. The goal is to add clarity and balance. Dimitrov’s game remains one of the most elegant on tour.

And as the Australian summer begins, health and renewal now define his path forward.

Dimitrov begins 2026 with Malisse, embracing fresh ambitions

Dimitrov’s journey back has been long and demanding. An injury at Wimbledon nearly derailed everything. His world ranking slipped to No. 44. Now, with Xavier Malisse by his side, he is aiming for a fresh start in 2026.

The Bulgarian spent months rebuilding his body. The focus was on recovery and strength. Reflecting on that period, he said, “It took time to build the muscles back,” Dimitrov admitted, specifically referencing his upper body. “It was a painful summer. I couldn’t serve, couldn’t forehand, all that stuff. I’ve spent a lot of time in the gym. It was a progress in work, and seeing it now, it’s obviously hard, but I’ve been listening to my body.”

The injury forced him to slow down completely. Tennis was no longer the priority. Physical stability came first. Training sessions were cautious and measured. Every step forward required patience and discipline.

As he prepares for the Brisbane International, Dimitrov has set clear goals. “My goal primarily is to get out there and not have those doubts in my body, make sure he’s 100%” Dimitrov explained. “I’m not just talking about tennis, but being in control. I’ve had a lot of people around me helping. My girlfriend has been such a support through a difficult schedule.”

Dimitrov chose Brisbane over the United Cup. Bulgaria did not qualify for the team event this year. That opened space for individual preparation. The decision allows him to focus fully on building match fitness.

Brisbane also holds special meaning for him. He often calls it a “home away from home.” The environment offers comfort and familiarity. It helps him settle into the season without added pressure.

With a new coach and renewed mindset, Dimitrov looks ahead with belief. The Australian Open is fast approaching. Can this reset spark a deep run in Melbourne once again?