Grigor Dimitrov Brings Former World No. 3 Into His Corner for 2026 Swing

Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria hits a shot against Alexei Popyrin of Australia in a second round match on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria hits a shot against Alexei Popyrin of Australia in a second round match on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Grigor Dimitrov is still searching for rhythm after an injury-hit 2025 season, and he’s now turning to a familiar tennis brain to steady the ship. After tearing his pectoral muscle at Wimbledon while leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner by two sets, Grigor Dimitrov spent nearly four months away from competition. The layoff triggered a chain reaction of changes behind the scenes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He first split from coach Jamie Delgado before returning at the Paris Masters. Soon after, he also ended his long-term partnership with Dani Vallverdu – a collaboration that had spanned two separate periods and helped fuel some of the best tennis of his career, including his return to the top-10. To start 2026, Dimitrov appointed Xavier Malisse as his main coach. However, the results have not followed. The Bulgarian has won just one of four matches this season and most recently suffered a first-round defeat to Alex Michelsen at the Dallas Open. Now, another major addition is on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bulgarian outlet Tenniskafe, Dimitrov will begin working with former Grand Slam finalist David Nalbandian. The Argentine is expected to join his team starting at the Mexican Open Acapulco later this month.

Imago Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) TENNIS : Australian Open 2016 – 25/01/2017 VirginieBouyer/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL

Grigor Dimitrov Bul Tennis Australian Open 2016 25 01 2017 VirginieBouyer Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL

The move signals urgency from Dimitrov’s camp. Once known for fluid shot-making and all-court variety, the 34-year-old has struggled to rediscover consistency since returning from injury. Nalbandian – widely respected for his tactical IQ and timing-based baseline game – could provide exactly the perspective Dimitrov needs to rebuild confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a revamped coaching structure and a fresh voice courtside, Acapulco may mark the beginning of another reset in the Bulgarian’s long career. The other members of Grigor Dimitrov’s team are physiotherapist Mark Bender and fitness coach Yukata Nakamura. But recently, Nalbandian’s addition to Dimitrov’s camp drew a reaction from Coco Gauff’s ex-coach. What did he say, though?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Brad Gilbert shares thoughts on Grigor Dimitrov’s bold coaching move

After confirming that former World No. 3 David Nalbandian will join Grigor Dimitrov’s team starting in Acapulco, reactions quickly followed across the tennis world. Among those offering his take was renowned coach Brad Gilbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nalbandian, 44, enjoyed a stellar career between 2000 and 2013, reaching a career-high ranking of No. 3 in March 2006. He finished runner-up at the Wimbledon Championships in 2002 and captured 11 ATP singles titles, including the prestigious ATP Finals in 2005. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players never to win a Grand Slam, the Argentine was known for possessing one of the cleanest two-handed backhands in the sport’s history.

One of his most iconic runs came at the Madrid Open in 2007, where he defeated Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer in succession – making him the only player to beat the Big Three in the same tournament en route to the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Nalbandian and Dimitrov crossed paths only once on tour – at the Queen’s Club Championships in 2012. The Argentine secured a straight-sets semifinal win over a then 21-year-old Dimitrov before eventually finishing runner-up to Marin Cilic.

Since retiring in 2013, Nalbandian has largely stayed away from coaching, aside from a year-long stint with Miomir Kecmanović. That makes this collaboration with Dimitrov one of his most high-profile ventures in the coaching world.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Grigor Dimitrov himself has yet to publicly comment on the appointment, Gilbert didn’t hesitate to share his verdict. The American, who has previously coached stars such as Coco Gauff, Andy Murray, Andy Roddick, and Kei Nishikori, responded on X (formerly Twitter) after learning about Dimitrov’s new addition.

“Interesting hire as coach,’ Gilbert initially wrote. When asked whether he believed it was the right fit, he added, “Results usually dictate if it’s a good fit, sounds like a good fit.”

For Grigor Dimitrov, who has been searching for stability after injury setbacks and coaching splits, the Nalbandian partnership represents another calculated gamble. As Gilbert pointed out, only results will ultimately determine whether this bold move becomes a turning point – or just another chapter in a season of transition. What are your thoughts on this move, though?