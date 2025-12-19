Grigor Dimitrov Joins Carlos Alcaraz After Announcing Shocking Coaching Split

The tennis world woke up to déjà vu. Just as fans were still trying to process the stunning news of world number one Carlos Alcaraz parting ways with his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, another familiar name echoed across social media. This time, it was Grigor Dimitrov. And with one emotional IG story, the Bulgarian star quietly confirmed that his long-running partnership with Daniel Vallverdu had come to an end- again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a sport where stability often feels like the ultimate luxury. Dimitrov’s decision landed with extra weight. After all, Vallverdu wasn’t just another coach. He was a constant presence across different chapters of Dimitrov’s, someone who had seen the highs, the frustrations, and the long road back to relevance. So, the farewell message was expected to be really special. “Eight years! It’s been an incredible journey with you on and off the court. Grateful for the lessons, the laughs, and the memories we’ve shared. Thank you for believing in me and pushing me to be my best. You’ll always be part of my story. Wishing you all the best in your next adventure @danielvallverdu.”

Grigor Dimitrov first brought Vallverdu into his camp in June 2016, during a period when expectations were soaring, and consistency remained elusive. The pairing lasted until 2019, before the two went their separate ways. But like many relationships in tennis, it wasn’t a clean goodbye. In 2022, Dimitrov made a familiar call – Vallverdu was back. What followed was arguably one of the most important stretches of Dimitrov’s late career.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reached the SF of the AO in 2017 and then became the world number 3 after winning the biggest title of his career at the season-ending ATP Finals in November 2017. Vallverdu, a Venezuelan coach, was the team leader when Dimitrov won his first Masters 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open. In 2017, during an interview, Dimitrov heaped praise on the coach for helping him get back to his best.

“Vallverdu deserves a lot of credit. He came into the team at a very crucial moment a couple of years ago. I mean, everybody that has been in my team deserves a lot of credit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This announcement came just months after his split with another coach, Jamie Delgado. But how was the experience of working with someone like Grigor Dimitrov for Dani Vallverdu? Well, in 2017, he revealed why the Bulgarian is one of the best in business in the tennis world.

“Above all, Grigor is a hard worker. Since we’ve been together, he’s invested a lot. I’m very satisfied with his way of getting involved. I don’t need to push him. He’s understood that if you put everything on the table, getting results is easier. He’s someone who got into the top 10 despite the weight of expectations. Perhaps he didn’t do everything afterwards to succeed, which is more difficult. It’s part of his apprenticeship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Vallverdu also compared Grigor Dimitrov with other players whom he has worked with, including someone like Andy Murray, and he revealed the Bulgarian was very receptive to his advice and knowledge.

For Dimitrov, the decision comes at a delicate crossroads. Back inside the elite, experienced but still hungry, the Bulgarian now faces the challenge of maintaining momentum without a coach who knows him almost better than anyone else on Tour. For Vallverdu, it’s another transition in a career defined by adaptability. How did the coach react to this split, though?

ADVERTISEMENT

Grigor Dimitrov’s coach’s reaction to the end of their years-long partnership

Dani Vallverdu’s response to Grigor Dimitrov’s heartfelt post matched the tone perfectly. No drama. No regrets. “It was a pleasure pepe – all of it. I thank you for the opportunity and the trust. Wishing you all the very best for what’s to come. Keep on pushing.”

Two professionals closing a chapter with mutual respect (through IG stories), even as the future remains uncertain. Currently ranked 44th in the world, Dimitrov had a win-loss record of 18-11 in 2025. But he made quite a few deep runs and played some really good tennis against some of the top opponents this year. Do you know that had it not been for his injury to his pectoral muscle in the R16 of the 2025 Wimbledon, Dimitrov could have easily knocked out the eventual champion, Jannik Sinner, out of the tournament?

Is it because of a lack of consistent results that forced Grigor Dimitrov to make this bold call? We don’t know! But we’ve seen quite a few bold calls in the last 48 hours in the tennis world. Carlos Alcaraz recently announced his split with longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero through a heartfelt post on social media:

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player. Thank you for turning my childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was just a kid, and you’ve been with me on an incredible adventure, both on and off the court. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every single step of it with you…”

He thanked Ferrero for all the contributions he made to make him a superstar from a rising star. But unlike Grigor Dimitrov’s split with his longtime coach, there was plenty of drama here.

Ferrero also released a long note saying he wished he could have continued. Following that, several reports came out about some major disagreements between him and Alcaraz’s father about how to manage the player’s career. And then recently, a news report popped up about the delay in signing the contract and failed negotiations as the real reason behind the Alcaraz-Ferrero split. What are your thoughts on these two recent developments in the tennis world?