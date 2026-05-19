Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeTennis

Grigor Dimitrov To Miss Roland Garros for the First Time in 16 Years After Qualifying Defeat

google_perference

Add us on Google

Prem Mehta

Share:

Link Copied!

May 19, 2026 | 2:59 PM EDT

HomeTennis

Grigor Dimitrov To Miss Roland Garros for the First Time in 16 Years After Qualifying Defeat

google_perference

Add us on Google

Prem Mehta

Share:

Link Copied!

May 19, 2026 | 2:59 PM EDT

feature-image

Reuters

feature-image

Reuters

Dimitrov’s 16-year streak at Roland Garros ended not in the main draw, but in qualifying—a fall that mirrors his ranking collapse. He lost to Portugal’s Jaime Faria 3-6, 7-5, 7-6. The 35-year-old Bulgarian had served for the match twice. He lost both times.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Faria, the 10th seed in qualifying, put it plainly: “I was a break down in the second set, he was serving for the match. I just found force to turn it around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When it was over, Dimitrov waved to the crowd on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, bags in hand, and walked away. It is difficult to process the context behind the image. A year ago at Wimbledon, Dimitrov had Sinner two sets down when a pectoral injury ended the match—and far more than that afternoon. He had to withdraw from the U.S. Open after sustaining the injury at SW19. This ended his 58-match Grand Slam streak, which began at the 2011 Australian Open.

A 58-match Grand Slam streak is among the longest in modern tennis. Breaking it at 35, mid-career, signals finality many feared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pectoral injury cascaded. Dimitrov started 2026 at No. 44; early exits at Miami and Monte-Carlo sent him outside the top 100 for the first time in 14 years. Currently at No. 170, he did not receive a wildcard and therefore had to go through the qualification rounds. Dimitrov has only won twice this year and is on a seven-match losing streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss to Faria was the latest in a cascade of setbacks—two broken serves when the match was his to win. The manner of it, serving for the match twice and being broken both times, only made it worse. Before Wimbledon, Dimitrov withdrew from four straight Slams with groin, leg, and abductor injuries. The pectoral injury at Wimbledon was the final blow. 

The Roland Garros crowd gave him a send-off befitting the stature of the player. A year ago, Dimitrov reached the quarter-finals here. Today, he waved goodbye to Suzanne-Lenglen after qualifying. That image says everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

With ranking outside the top 100 and no wildcards forthcoming, Dimitrov faces a choice: rebuild or retire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Prem Mehta

136 Articles

Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Abhimanyu Gupta

ADVERTISEMENT