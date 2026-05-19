Grigor Dimitrov To Miss Roland Garros for the First Time in 16 Years After Qualifying Defeat

Dimitrov’s 16-year streak at Roland Garros ended not in the main draw, but in qualifying—a fall that mirrors his ranking collapse. He lost to Portugal’s Jaime Faria 3-6, 7-5, 7-6. The 35-year-old Bulgarian had served for the match twice. He lost both times.

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Faria, the 10th seed in qualifying, put it plainly: “I was a break down in the second set, he was serving for the match. I just found force to turn it around.”



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When it was over, Dimitrov waved to the crowd on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, bags in hand, and walked away. It is difficult to process the context behind the image. A year ago at Wimbledon, Dimitrov had Sinner two sets down when a pectoral injury ended the match—and far more than that afternoon. He had to withdraw from the U.S. Open after sustaining the injury at SW19. This ended his 58-match Grand Slam streak, which began at the 2011 Australian Open.

A 58-match Grand Slam streak is among the longest in modern tennis. Breaking it at 35, mid-career, signals finality many feared.

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The pectoral injury cascaded. Dimitrov started 2026 at No. 44; early exits at Miami and Monte-Carlo sent him outside the top 100 for the first time in 14 years. Currently at No. 170, he did not receive a wildcard and therefore had to go through the qualification rounds. Dimitrov has only won twice this year and is on a seven-match losing streak.

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The loss to Faria was the latest in a cascade of setbacks—two broken serves when the match was his to win. The manner of it, serving for the match twice and being broken both times, only made it worse. Before Wimbledon, Dimitrov withdrew from four straight Slams with groin, leg, and abductor injuries. The pectoral injury at Wimbledon was the final blow.

The Roland Garros crowd gave him a send-off befitting the stature of the player. A year ago, Dimitrov reached the quarter-finals here. Today, he waved goodbye to Suzanne-Lenglen after qualifying. That image says everything.



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With ranking outside the top 100 and no wildcards forthcoming, Dimitrov faces a choice: rebuild or retire.

