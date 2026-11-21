The University of Tennessee has made a bold signing for its tennis team ahead of the 2027 dual season. They have roped in Slovakia’s Radka Zelnickova, who has a career-high ranking of No. 338 on the WTA Tour. The 23-year-old has also won a total of 21 professional titles, 17 of which have come in singles competitions. Not only will she drastically strengthen the team, but the younger players present in the Lady Vols will also have a lot to learn from her. However, many fans are furious with the signing and have raised questions over it.

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Many feel that a player who is well over 20 and has experience playing professionally shouldn’t be signed by a college team. Despite being the eldest player on the team, Zelnickova has never played at the collegiate level before. There is no doubt that the Lady Vols will have a huge advantage on their hands with the Slovak being on their team.

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The signing was announced by the Lady Vols’ head coach, Alison Ojeda, on November 20. The team’s assistant coach Martim Prata believes that Zelnickova’s addition will elevate the team to the next level. Her experience of competing professionally on the WTA Tour will come in handy for the team.

“We’re very excited to welcome Radka into our team,” Prata said about the Slovak. “Radka going to add a lot of experience to our roster. Her drive and her desire to improve every single day is going to immediately impact everyone around her.”

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While Zelnickova may play a key role for the Lady Vols in the 2027 season, it can’t be denied that other teams may feel that they have an unfair advantage. The huge difference between the collegiate and professional level can’t be understated. An experienced professional player will have the edge over a college athlete on the majority of occasions. Moreover, Zelnickova will be older than most of the opponents she will face during her time with the Lady Vols.

This is the first time that a Slovakian player will be playing for the Lady Vols. Currently ranked No. 376 on the WTA circuit, Zelnickova will be the fourth Eastern European player to represent the team. They have previously had the likes of Daria Kuczer (Poland), Kata Szekely (Hungary), and Zsófia Zubor (Hungary) on the college team.

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Zelnickova’s first assignment with the Lady Vols will come in January 2027 as they participate in the Vanderbilt Invite ahead of the dual season. The event will be played from January 7 to 10. They will begin the official season at home, hosting both ETSU and UNC Greensboro on January 13.

While the Lady Vols and students at the University of Tennessee may be excited about Zelnickova’s signing, the same can’t be said about the fans. According to many of them, a 23-year-old professional player shouldn’t be eligible to play at the college level.

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Fans left incensed after Radka Zelnickova joins the Lady Vols

One of the fans described the signing as “gross” and “offensive” to the other players, coaching staff, and the audience that tunes in to college tennis.

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“This is gross, and frankly offensive to everyone who supports, works in, and plays college tennis,” a user wrote on X.

Another fan stated that college tennis should be about the development of 18-19-year-olds rather than older players competing against each other.

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“This is a total joke. What are we even doing here. She’s 23 and 300 in the world. How is this college sports? Who wants this, who is the audience that wants more 22-23 year old players instead of 18 year olds who grow and develop from the experience,” a post on X read.

There was a fan who boldly stated that the University of Tennessee shouldn’t have funded a foreigner like Zelnickova in the first place.

“Why are American taxpayers funding her at an American university?”

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A fan remarked that signings like these are among the reasons why many have stopped watching college sports as a whole.

“It’s disgusting. College sports is unwatchable now.”

Finally, a fan took a subtle dig at the signing, stating that a professional and older player like Zelnickova can’t be labelled as a student.

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“Can’t call them student athletes anymore.”

Having achieved success as a professional, Zelnickova will be expected to produce good results at the college level right away. While the Lady Vols won’t be completely dependent on her, they would want her to rack up wins when needed the most. It remains to be seen how the Slovak will perform in her debut season as a college player.