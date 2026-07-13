“Had Nothing to Eat”: Linda Noskova’s Father Reveals Heartbreaking Sacrifices Behind Wimbledon Success

At the mere age of 21, Linda Noskova has become an inspiration for a generation of tennis players. The World No. 9 went on to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon by defeating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the final. Her origins had grabbed a lot of attention, especially after the final. Noskova’s ascent from humble beginnings is highly publicised, but her father, Drahos Nosek, has now provided details about the magnitude of her journey.

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Nosek revealed that both he and his wife, Ivana Noskova, were barely able to make ends meet despite working tirelessly. While he worked for a railway company as a station dispatcher, Noskova ran a local clothing shop in their hometown of Vsetin.

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“We started, and we basically had nothing to eat and no place to live,” Nosek said in an interview with iSport.cz. “My wife and I divorced from our previous marriages at that time, left all our property to the others, and started over. When Linda was born, I was three thousand in the red every month. My wife had nothing, I worked as a dispatcher, and I had to collect scrap metal to survive at all. It only got better when my parents died, the house was sold, and I paid my debts.”

Nosek’s revelation about their dire straits is only matched by his daughter’s on-court success against all odds. It is safe to say that Noskova has completely turned around her family’s fortunes with her success on the court. Having turned pro in 2019, she has gone from strength to strength on the WTA tour and improved her game drastically in the last few years. There is no denying that 2026 is already the most successful year of the Czech’s career.

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She has bagged two titles so far and will have the opportunity to bolster her tally in the upcoming hard-court season. Noskova first won the Berlin Open by defeating Alexandra Eala and Jessica Pegula in the semifinals and final, respectively. The 21-year-old then suffered a first-round exit at the Bad Homburg Open against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, but she followed it up with an incredible triumph at the SW19.

Imago Tennis – Wimbledon 2026 – ITF – The Championships – 11/07/2026 – Tennis – Wimbledon 2026 – ITF – The Championships – 11/07/2026 – Linda Noskova bat Muchova – Republique Tcheque London PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xChryslenexCaillaud/Psnewzx

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noskova’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. This figure will increase significantly when her Wimbledon earnings are added. Her brand endorsements are also expected to flourish in the near future.

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The victory at Wimbledon holds a way deeper meaning for Noskova, as it was only two years ago that she lost her mother. Ivana tragically passed away due to cancer in July 2024, just days before Noskova participated in her second Wimbledon campaign. Two years later, after Noskova achieved a major triumph after a grueling final, she didn’t forget to mention her mother in her emotional winning speech.

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Linda Noskova delivered a heartwrenching speech after the Wimbledon final

“There is also one more person that I would like to thank, which is my mom,” she said in her winning speech. “I definitely would not be standing here without her, so thank you.”

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The Centre Court crowd also got pretty emotional listening to Noskova’s speech, including former nine-time Wimbledon champion, Martina Navratilova. She had witnessed all the action from the Royal Box and was seen shedding tears after Noskova remembered her late mother.

The 21-year-old’s triumph at the SW19 once again highlighted the recent dominance of Czech players in the competition. Notably, Noskova is the third Czech to win the coveted title in the last four years. She also became the first player since Maria Sharapova in 2004 to win the lead-up (Berlin Open) and the major (Wimbledon) on grass.

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Noskova’s triumph at the Grand Slam could see her rise to No. 7 on the rankings. However, Muchova is still expected to remain a spot above her. It remains to be seen whether the two will continue to impress in the upcoming hard-court season later this month.