Hailey Baptiste Talks “Reset” After Destroying Racket Amid Epic Madrid Comeback

In a surreal Madrid Open fourth-round clash, Hailey Baptiste and Belinda Bencic staged a nerve-shredding tiebreak that felt almost unreal. A staggering 12 set and match points slipped through their fingers as emotions boiled over, leaving a stunned crowd hanging on every breathless moment. Now, after breaking into another Masters quarterfinal following Miami, Baptiste has opened up, calling the Madrid meltdown one of the rarest, most intense battles she has ever lived through on court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, the tiebreak definitely took years off my life for sure,” Baptiste admitted with a smile. “But I knew if I wanted to win that match, I was going to have to shake that off really fast. I couldn’t sit in that feeling for long. I just had to have a short-term memory and get on with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baptiste explained how she has worked persistently to control her reactions during matches. That process involved experimenting with different mental strategies to stay composed under stress.

“It’s been years of practising and testing different methods, and I’ve come to the point where I have to let my anger out sometimes,” she explained. “But then I have to get right back to it and reset immediately for the next point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That balance between release and recovery was on full display during a dramatic tiebreak against Belinda Bencic. The American let her frustrations show as multiple match points slipped away.

ADVERTISEMENT

She appeared close to sealing victory, holding a match point at 6-5 in the second set. Yet the opportunity passed, and more chances followed in the tiebreak, only to be missed again.

Still, Baptiste managed to convert her fifth match point while serving at 11-10 in the breaker. The moment seemed decisive, but the tension refused to fade.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the very next point, she double-faulted, handing Bencic a set point. Frustration spilled over as Baptiste slammed her racket into the ground three times before bending it over her knee.

“Oh no, don’t do it, Hailey!” commentators exclaimed as Baptiste channelled her frustrations into her racket before changing ends. “That was a very high ball toss, wasn’t it? Calm and collected, Hailey Baptiste has been, but it just gets too much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The chair umpire issued a code violation for racket abuse, adding to an earlier time violation. Even then, Bencic could not convert her set point on serve, and the tiebreak dragged on.

“I wasn’t able to get out of that second set, but I was able to regroup for the third and turn things around. I’m very proud of myself for that,” she added. The battle continued as another match point slipped away, and Bencic finally took the set 7-6(14) after a staggering 95 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the setback, Baptiste regrouped strongly in the deciding set. She secured a crucial break in the sixth game and maintained her momentum. From there, she stayed in control and closed out a 6-1 6-7(14) 6-3 victory.

After enduring such a draining contest, she now looks ahead with confidence, keeping her hopes high for her upcoming quarterfinal challenge.

Hailey Baptiste eyes rematch with Aryna Sabalenka after Miami

Hailey Baptiste has already shaken up the Madrid Open draw, producing a major upset by knocking out sixth seed Jasmine Paolini in the third round over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old’s rise is no fluke, as she reached her maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal last month in the Miami Open. She has now matched that milestone again in Madrid by overcoming Belinda Bencic.

Her Miami run included a high-profile clash with Aryna Sabalenka. Despite winning all her matches leading into that encounter, Baptiste suffered a straight-sets 6-4, 6-4 loss in the quarterfinals earlier this spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now in Madrid, the American arrives with renewed energy and sharper belief. She carries the lessons from Miami into what promises to be another demanding test.

“I had the privilege of playing her in Miami, so I’ve got that under my belt and kind of know what to expect a bit more, which gives me some comfort,” she said. “I’m super excited. I’m going to go out there, give my best, play my game, and try to come out with a win.”

Her mindset remains uncomplicated but effective as she prepares for the biggest stage of her week. Baptiste is focused on execution rather than overthinking the occasion.

“Yeah, 100%,” she said when asked about continuing to swing freely. “That’s the plan. I’m just going to try and execute every day.”

There is a clear reason behind her confidence, especially on clay. With a heavy kick serve and a topspin-loaded forehand, she becomes particularly dangerous in warm clay-court conditions, where her game gains extra bite and margin.

She owns a strong 15-8 record on clay since the start of last season, underlining her comfort on the surface. “Clay has always been my favorite surface,” she said. “I had some really good results last year, and I’ve carried that confidence into this clay swing.”

As Baptiste now eyes another showdown with Sabalenka at Caja Mágica, the question is unavoidable. Can she turn experience into execution this time and pull off a major upset against the Belarusian?