“Hard Being Black Women”: Coco Gauff on Donald Trump’s Administration

Coco Gauff produced a commanding Australian Open display, sweeping past Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-2 to reach the third round. Poised and precise at Margaret Court Arena, the third seed dictated rallies and punished every opening. Post-match, attention briefly shifted as she addressed a non-sporting question about America one year into Donald Trump’s second administration, striking a calm, peace-focused tone.

When asked about the state of America into Donald Trump’s second administration, Gauff responded thoughtfully at her post-match press conference. She focused on unity and tone. “I hope forward that we can have a lot more peace in our country and more kindness in the way we speak to each other about different topics & things like that.”

She then reflected on her own public stance. “Obviously I’ve been pretty vocal about how I felt.” Gauff admitted the topic has become emotionally draining. She explained the personal weight behind those conversations.

“At this point, I feel a bit fatigued talking about it just because of the fact that it is hard being a black woman in this country and having to experience things, even online, and seeing marginalized communities being affected..” Her words highlighted lived experience beyond sport.

Gauff closed with realism and hope. “and knowing that I can only donate and speak out. I try my best to do that.” She added, “But I hope that as time continues that we can reach a state that we’re not currently in, and we keep moving forward.”

