“Has to be Joking”- Coco Gauff’s Berlin Decision Faces Fan Scrutiny as Serena Williams Misses Out

Over the years, Coco Gauff has seemingly used doubles to take the pressure off her during intense singles runs on grass courts, especially. The two-time Major champion will begin her grass-court season at the Berlin Open alongside compatriot Jessica Pegula, with both Americans also being on the singles draw. However, fans were lost for words and even theorized a potential matchup that’s in store for Gauff after she revealed her partner. Many believed she passed up the chance to partner with someone with 23 Major titles.

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The comeback of Serena Williams has thrown the WTA scene off the charts, and with the GOAT making her comeback in doubles, every player would understandably jump at the opportunity to partner up with a legend. Williams has already shown she is match-fit for doubles, having won her match against a third-seeded pair at Queens, but an injury to Victoria Mboko forced them to withdraw.

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Fans have questioned Gauff’s choice of Pegula over Williams, as a Gauff-Williams duo would be a prime-time draw for both fans and broadcasters.

What’s more frustrating for fans is that it is an open secret that Gauff idolizes the Williams sisters. The former World No.2 has mentioned several times how Serena Williams inspired her to enter the sport and how she was motivated by the way the Williams sisters championed representation. And the admiration has not been a one-way street, with Williams being supportive of Gauff in public and in the 22-year-old’s corner when criticisms hit.

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Very recently, when Gauff was seen smashing her racket after her Australian Open loss in what she thought was a private space, a host of criticisms came at the American. Williams stood by her, tweeting that a show of emotion is sometimes needed, while also humorously offering Gauff to teach her how to break rackets more efficiently.

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This to-and-fro show of mutual respect is what would have made a Gauff and Williams partnership electric, as per the fans, and let’s not forget that Gauff was a former No. 1 in doubles with 10 titles, including the 2024 French Open, which she won alongside Katerina Siniakova.

Fans Let Their Opinions Be Known on Gauff’s Berlin Decision

While Gauff is entering the doubles draw with Pegula in Berlin, Williams will be partnering with Karolina Muchova. Gauff’s decision to choose Pegula over Williams has seen fans express their disappointment. “I love Coco with Jessica, but seriously?? Not playing with Serena”? said one fan.

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Fans were lost for words as Gauff revealed her partner, “OMG did she actually reject the Queen for Jess?????”, one said, while another fan had this to say, “COCO HAS TO BE JOKING IJBOL”.

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Despite all the comments, grass remains the surface Gauff has yet to master. She has not reached a Tour-level final on grass and has never advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon since her 2019 breakthrough.

That is what one fan has pointed out as Gauff’s reason for not partnering with Serena in Berlin, saying, “Coco wtf???? Maybe she didn’t want to play with Serena cuz grass is her worst surface? Idk.”

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However, the most enticing prospect was pointed out by another fan, who said, “She wants to play Serena bad.” Gauff has played Venus twice in her career, winning both their matches at the 2019 Wimbledon and at the 2020 Australian Open, but has never faced Serena in a competitive match.

The Berlin women’s doubles draw has a potential meeting between Serena and Gauff in the semifinals if they win their respective matches. Should the match come to pass, it will be the tournament’s hottest-selling ticket. However, it will be double duty for Gauff, who will also be looking for a good singles run before she enters Wimbledon.