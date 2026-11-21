For the best part of two decades, the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic owned tennis and redefined the very limits of the sport. Ever since they began to fade from the stage, the game has been restless for its successors, the next trinity to carry an era.

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Two of those are no secret and are not in dispute: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but the third is one of the most popular tennis guessing games. Ben Shelton has just offered a blunt contribution to it, and from an unexpected position, having lost to Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals only moments earlier. The American didn’t claim the position, but instead turned the tide and directed everyone to a man they hadn’t even considered.

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“The media always want a story, a third man, to know who that player will be. Have you forgotten that Zverev won two Grand Slams this year?” Shelton said.

Alexander Zverev won Roland Garros and the US Open in 2026, beating Shelton himself, and became only the fourth man in the Open Era to win his first two Grand Slams in the same season. The German even finished as the year-end world No. 1, overtaking the throne from Jannik Sinner. In the scramble to anoint the next big thing, the German’s breakthrough had somehow slipped down the agenda.

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Imago Rolex Paris Masters 2026 – Day Seven Ben Shelton reacts during the men s singles final match of the Paris ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 tennis tournament against Carlos Alcaraz at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, on November 8, 2026. Paris France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xIbrahimxEzzatx originalFilename:ezzat-notitle261108_npT0L.jpg

Shelton, who stunned Alcaraz at the US Open earlier this year, has as strong a claim to that third slot as anyone, which made his decision to champion Zverev instead all the more striking. The American wasn’t interested in chasing his own place in that pecking order, but instead he maintained his focus on himself.

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“I’m simply focusing on my own level. I have big goals, big dreams and big ambitions. I’m doing everything I can with my team to improve and become the best version of myself,” he said.

“I think I’ve improved enormously. In my opinion, my level has risen considerably this year. There were also plenty of periods when I didn’t play at the level I wanted to,” Shelton added, before promising there was “a huge amount to improve on for next year.” Adding Juan Carlos Ferrero to the team is the first step towards it.

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Ben Shelton left in awe of Carlos Alcaraz’s serving masterclass

No doubt as to what had determined the three-set semi-final. Shelton pointed straight to an Alcaraz serving display that left him with nowhere to hide.

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“He destroyed me with his serve. He placed his serves incredibly well. He got a very high percentage of first serves in and, on top of that, won a lot of points with that first serve. That puts a lot of pressure on you,” he said.

Known as one of the fiercest servers in the game, Shelton actually edged the ace count with 14 to Alcaraz’s 12, yet it was the Spaniard who served with the greater control. Alcaraz landed 73 percent of his first serves and won 80 percent of the points behind them, held a healthy average on his second delivery, and committed just two double faults to Shelton’s four.

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Zuma November 18, 2026, Turin, Piedmont, Italy: CARLOS ALCARAZ of Spain reacts during his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Men s Singles round robin of the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren Tennis Finals 2026 in Turin, Italy. Carlos Alcaraz won in 2 straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Turin Italy – ZUMAc179 20261118_zep_c179_049 Copyright: xMickaelxChavetx

Perhaps most impressive was that in more than two hours, three sets and a tiebreak, Alcaraz just faced one break point. This two-hour outing was his longest time spent on court this week. After the opening set won by Shelton, things looked ominous for the Spaniard but came back strongly to sweep the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1).

The American drew a direct comparison with their recent meeting in the Paris Masters final, which Alcaraz had also won.

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“He served brilliantly. That was the big difference from the Paris final. He served very hard, even his second serves. He made me very uncomfortable,” Shelton admitted.

“You have to be brave when you play against the best players in the world. I’m happy I was able to do that today,” he said, framing the defeat as a marker of progress rather than a wound.

He was equally clear about the quality that makes Alcaraz so forbidding at the decisive moments.

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“In tiebreaks or pressure moments, he’s always able to raise his level and deliver when he needs to,” Shelton concluded.

The loss carried Alcaraz through to the final, another shot at the one big title still missing from his cabinet after he fell at the last hurdle a year ago. Shelton, in contrast, is entering the off-season with plenty of confidence and also on the upswing of his 2027 preparations.