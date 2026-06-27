“He’s Gonna Meltdown”- Jannik Sinner’s Rivals Take a Back Seat as Fans Spot His Real Wimbledon Obstacle

At the upcoming Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner begins his title quest without playing a single pre-SW19 tournament. After a disappointing end to his French Open run and with Carlos Alcaraz sidelined by a wrist injury, the path to glory at the All-England Club appears more open than ever. Yet once the draw was revealed, fans quickly pointed to another challenge they believe could trouble the world No. 1.

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As the draw stands, the Italian top seed will begin his SW19 title defence against 26-year-old Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. On paper, the Italian looks well placed to make a comfortable start.

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If he wins his opening match, the 24-year-old will face the winner of Nuno Borges and Tristan Boyer in the 2nd round. The top seed is then seeded to meet Ignacio Buse in the 3rd round. A 4th-round clash could come against 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar or fellow Italian ace Luciano Darderi.

Things begin to get much tougher from the QF onward. Daniil Medvedev is projected to be his seeded opponent in the last 8.

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The current H2H favors the Italian as Sinner leads Medvedev 10-7 and has won 10 of their last 11 meetings. The SF could present an even bigger challenge. As things stand, he is projected to face either the Serbian GOAT Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime at that stage.

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If Sinner clears that hurdle, a blockbuster final could be waiting. He may face the current Roland Garros winner, Alexander Zverev, who opens against Alexander Blockx.

Other possible finalists include Ben Shelton, who begins against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen, or Taylor Fritz, who takes on 30-year-old Jan Choinski in the opening round.

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And while the draws may look favorable for the Italian, fans believe London’s heat could become Sinner’s biggest obstacle and possibly derail his title hopes.

Fans identify SW19’s heat as Sinner’s biggest obstacle

As soon as The Tennis Letter on its X handle released Sinner’s draw, fans quickly flooded the comments. One user wrote, “Can he handle UK weather?” while another added, “Main problem is sun”

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For the Italian top seed, concerns about playing in extreme heat are nothing new. It has troubled him several times during some of the biggest tournaments of his entire career.

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One of the most memorable incidents came at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, where Jannik Sinner was forced to retire from the final against Carlos Alcaraz because of illness.

From the first point, the Italian looked uncomfortable. Jannik Sinner fell behind 5-0 after just 23 minutes on another brutally hot day.

As discussions about the latest draw continued, another supporter commented, “Only thing that can stop him is the London heat🤣” And similar to that concern from the fan, concerns over the heat did not end there.

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At the AO this year, extreme temperatures forced the event officials to activate the AO’s heat protocols. The weather disrupted the schedule and stopped play on the outside courts for much of the afternoon.

Sinner actually benefited from the heat protocols in his 3rd round match. The defending champion had been struggling with cramps and was trailing by a break in the third set against Eliot Spizzirri.

The online reaction continued as another fan posted, “In this heat he’s gonna meltdown again lol” while someone else added, “Add heat to the draw and things might get complicated even early on….”

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The same issue appeared again at this year’s French Open. The Italian’s body struggled in the conditions as he suffered a stunning defeat to Juan Manuel Cerúndolo despite winning the first two sets.

And the fans’ reaction came from the current UK weather, as for the SW19, the conditions have already become a major talking point. On the second day of the qualifiers, the All-England Club authority had already suspended the entire schedule once because of extreme heat.

With his title defense fast approaching, some fans continue to rally behind Jannik Sinner. One supporter wrote, “Favorable draw well into week two.”

The big question now remains whether the Italian top seed can finally overcome the heat and successfully defend his title. If the temperatures continue to rise, that challenge may prove just as difficult as any opponent standing across the net.