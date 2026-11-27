Magda Linette very nearly skipped the tournament she would go on to win, and it took her own team going behind her back to stop her. The Pole has revealed that she tried to pull out of the Chennai Open altogether, ground down by a dismal run of results, only to be overruled in the most decisive fashion imaginable. Days later, she was lifting the trophy.

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Linette had a tough 2026 with few deep shots, the highlight coming back in March when she downed Iga Swiatek in Miami. By the fall, the defeats had taken their toll, and she had lost all her spirit.

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“I was really disappointed with my results before that. I was tired of losing all the time,” she admitted on the Eurosport Podcast. “After my last match in Guangzhou, I was so bitter that I told my coach there was no point going to the tournament in Chennai, because I wasn’t going to beat anyone playing like that.” Her coach’s first response: “At first, he was angry.”

The coach in question is Mark Gellard, a well-travelled British trainer who has coached Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Martina Hingis and has been training Linette on and off since 2018.

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Zuma November 10, 2026, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India: Magda Linette Poland won the 2026 WTA, Tennis Damen Chennai Open singles title, defeating defending champion Janice Tjen in the final. Magda Linette won the 2026 WTA Chennai Open singles title defeating defending champion Janice Tjen by 5 : 7, 6 : 1, 6 : 4 in the final. Chennai India – ZUMAs197 20261110_aaa_s197_008 Copyright: xSeshadrixSukumarx

With the trip seemingly dead in the water, Linette began planning her getaway, looking into holidays near Hong Kong and flights home. However, her team firmly had made the decision without her knowing about it.

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“I woke up, and both he and Mateusz had decided they’d actually bought a flight and told me I was going, end of story,” she said. “I said: okay, then we’ll give it a try.”

That reluctant surrender turned into the finest week of her season, and she had to earn every inch of it. Linette’s run to the title was a masterclass in sheer stubbornness, with just a single comfortable win along the way: a 7-6(5), 6-0 dismissal of Moyuka Uchijima in the second round. The rest of the trip was a slog.

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Her opening match against qualifier Aliona Falei lasted three hours and 33 minutes, the longest main-draw match on the WTA Tour all season. From the quarter-finals onwards, she clawed back from a set down three times in succession, against Mai Hontama, Anastasia Zakharova and finally top seed and defending champion Janice Tjen, whom she edged 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

By the end of the tournament, she had been on court for over twelve and a half hours, and sealed her first title since Prague in 2024.

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A refreshingly honest view of the grind

Magda Linette has always been open about her motivation and has given a very practical perspective on how she approaches every game.

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“For me, what matters more is what the match is worth, how much I’ll earn, how many points are on offer,” she said.

That lens made one result this year sting more than most. Back in March, she stunned Swiatek, then ranked No. 2, in the second round of the Miami Open, ending her compatriot’s 73-match opening-round winning streak. But the compensation was slim.

“I beat Iga, who was still ranked number two at the time, playing incredibly well… and I only got 65 points for it because it was the second round. I said: I deserved a lot more,” she recalled with a laugh.

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For all that, 34-year-old Linette remains convinced Swiatek belongs at the very top of the game, even after one of the most underwhelming seasons of her career.

“Of course,” she replied when asked whether she still saw her compatriot as a leading force. “Even when we look at her matches, very often it’s not someone else beating her, but herself.”

In her reading, Swiatek has no real weakness “physically, technically or tactically,” with the key lying in finding emotional steadiness. “When she’s calm, she doesn’t make unforced errors; she’s really everywhere on the court,” she added, framing her rival’s challenge as one of composure rather than ability.

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It is a kind of honest and loving critique that only a fellow countrywoman and peer can give, and it does explain why Linette has become one of the more reflective voices on the tour. She was similarly generous about her doubles partner Maja Chwalinska, praising the way the young Pole followed up her Roland Garros final run with another strong showing at the Wuhan Open. Having once known the burden of proving a breakthrough was no fluke, Linette clearly admired the character it took to do so.