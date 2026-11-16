Henry Patten Calls Out ATP Chairman & CEO for Missing Major Doubles No. 1 Celebration in Turin

At the year-end No. 1 ceremony in Turin, Henry Patten used his moment to challenge ATP leadership. As he and Harri Heliovaara collected their year-end doubles No. 1 trophies, the Brit openly questioned why ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi and CEO Eno Polo were not present.

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“It’s a real shame that the ATP Chairman and the ATP CEO don’t think the same. It would have been nice to have them on court with us today,” Patten said during the ceremony.

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The criticism came after months of tension between doubles players and the governing body. Patten and Heliovaara have repeatedly challenged the ATP’s approach to doubles, particularly its proposed changes to tournament draws and prize money. Their latest achievement made the absence of the tour’s top officials more noticeable, especially given the importance of the year-end No. 1 honor.

There is also a precedent that makes Gaudenzi’s absence stand out. The ATP Chairman personally presented the year-end doubles No. 1 trophy to Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof in Turin in 2022. He also handed the award to Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in 2024. His presence at those ceremonies shows that the chairman has previously taken part in the presentation himself. However, no confirmed explanation has emerged for why Gaudenzi and Polo missed Monday’s event. The Daily Express reported that it had contacted the ATP for comment, but no response was included in its report.

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The timing also matters because the ATP’s proposed doubles reforms remain a major point of disagreement. The plans, which could take effect from 2028, would reduce the men’s doubles draw at Masters 1000 events from 32 teams to 16. At ATP 500 and 250 tournaments, the proposed fields could shrink from 16 teams to eight. The share of tournament prize money allocated to doubles could also fall from 20% to 10%, with around $20 million redirected towards singles.

For doubles specialists, this would mean more than a smaller tournament field. A 50% reduction in draw size would remove half the available team places at those events, limiting opportunities to compete and earn ranking points. The proposed prize-money shift could also make it harder for players who build their careers exclusively in doubles to sustain themselves on tour. Reuters reported that 137 active players, 33 former players, and 20 tennis federations backed an open letter opposing the plans.

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The ceremony in Turin also followed criticism of how doubles players were presented at the ATP Finals. A November 15 report by Tennis Temple highlighted the contrast between the treatment of singles and doubles competitors. Singles players received individual presentations in formal attire, whereas doubles players were reportedly limited to a group photograph in their match outfits. The criticism added to the frustration over the visibility and recognition given to doubles at the season-ending event.

For Patten, however, Turin was also a reminder of how far the partnership had come.

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“Torino is such a special place for us. It’s a place where we played the Challenger just across the road when we were ranked 60 and 40 in the world a couple of years ago. So yeah, to be here on court, I never would have dreamt that we would be in position that we are in now,” he said.

The match Patten recalled was the 2024 Turin Challenger 175, held just across the road from the ATP Finals venue. Heliovaara and Patten entered the tournament as an established partnership but were still outside the top 40 individually, with their rankings around No. 60 and No. 40. They went on to win the doubles title, defeating Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the final, 7-5, 7-6(1).

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The pair have won five titles in 2026, including Wimbledon and the Madrid Masters, alongside triumphs in Adelaide, Doha, and Dubai. They also began their ATP Finals campaign with a comeback victory over Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos. After taking the first set 6-3, they lost the second 5-7 before winning the deciding match tie-break 10-4.

Their next round-robin match is against Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic on November 17. The matchup carries a familiar storyline, as Patten and Heliovaara defeated the same pair in the Wimbledon final earlier this year.

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Henry Patten Previously Called for Direct Talks With ATP Leadership Over Doubles Dispute

Patten’s latest comments were not his first public challenge to the ATP. After winning Wimbledon in July, he questioned the tour’s promotion of doubles and called for a change in its approach. He pointed out that the ATP’s Instagram account had not posted about men’s doubles on the day of the singles semifinals, despite the strong crowds watching doubles matches throughout the tournament.

“I think it really requires a big cultural shift and a change in culture of the ATP,” Patten said. He argued that doubles could help grow tennis and create opportunities for players from different backgrounds. He also warned that reducing doubles opportunities would make it harder for those who could not afford to pursue a singles career to earn a living in professional tennis.

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The Briton also wanted direct conversations with ATP decision-makers. At the time, he said he had not spoken with the player representatives, chairman, or CEO and hoped to arrange meetings with tournament directors to discuss how doubles players could contribute beyond competing in matches.

“I’d really like to speak to them, see if they have any ideas, see how doubles players can bring value to them outside of just playing doubles matches,” he explained.

There have since been several meetings between the ATP and doubles players, including discussions at the Shanghai Masters, according to BBC Sport in October. However, the proposed reforms remained unresolved, and players continued to push for meaningful negotiations.

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That history gives Patten’s latest remarks added significance. He had spent months asking the ATP to engage with doubles players and recognize the value of their discipline. When he and Heliovaara finally stood on court to receive one of tennis’s biggest seasonal honors, the chairman and CEO were absent.

New Instagram Takedown Adds to Doubles Players’ Frustration With ATP

The controversy surrounding Patten’s comments took another turn on social media. On November 16, doubles player Sander Gille shared an Instagram Story with the caption “ATP blocking us.” His screenshot showed an Instagram notification stating that his story had been blocked worldwide because it contained content claimed by the ATP Media Rights Manager. The affected content featured Henry Patten, identified as the world No. 1.

Sem Verbeek also shared a 59-second video of Patten discussing Andrea Gaudenzi’s absence from the year-end No. 1 ceremony. He questioned the decision to block the footage, writing, “Our world no. 1 speaks on the absence of Andrea Gaudenzi from their own ceremony, and the ATP decides we can’t share it?” Instagram’s notice confirmed that the story was unavailable worldwide because of a claim by the ATP Media Rights Manager. The screenshots do not establish who initiated the claim or whether it was specifically directed at Patten’s criticism.

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However, this is not the first time doubles players have raised concerns about restrictions on sharing tennis footage. In December 2025, Henry Patten’s coach Calvin Betton revealed that Harri Heliovaara had posted a celebratory Instagram message after their Paris Masters victory. Betton reposted it, but received a copyright infringement notice three days later, and the content was taken down. He described the experience as “absolutely wild.”

Betton also claimed that doubles players had asked the ATP for permission to operate their own Instagram account dedicated to the discipline. According to the coach, the players were prepared to finance it themselves, with the top 100 contributing $2,000 each towards its management and marketing. However, the ATP rejected the proposal. Betton argued that Tennis TV’s ownership of the footage rights prevented players from freely using match clips to promote their matches and achievements.