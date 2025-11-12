HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic’s Iconic Interview With Piers Morgan

For two glorious decades, tennis lived through its golden symphony, a time when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stood as twin titans, ruling the courts with grace and grit. Yet, amid their empire, a warrior rose: Novak Djokovic, the man who rewrote tennis history with 24 Grand Slam titles. Now, at 38, the Serb still wears the badge of defiance, calling himself “the unwanted child in the trio.” Yet, today, as the Big 3 era slowly fades, the torch has passed to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, new flames of the modern game. But while the ATP Finals unfold without him, an injury-riddled Djokovic stunned fans by appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, his words echoing with truth, vulnerability, and a fighter’s fire.

The interview began with an unexpected twist, Piers Morgan himself offering an apology. The British host admitted he had misjudged Djokovic back in 2022, believing the Serb had tried to “bend the rules” to play the Australian Open without vaccination.

Yet, the conversation quickly shifted from controversy to humanity, revealing shades of Novak few had seen before.

When asked about his twilight years and the battles with time, Djokovic confessed, “I believe that to some extent I am the superman who can never injure myself, that can never be weak. But I got a slap from reality in the last couple of years. I’m just getting to know this new chapter.” He admitted, too, that doubts have crept in, to fight against Sincaraz: “I do have more doubts that I can win slams, particularly against these two guys”, yet, the warrior spirit never dims. “I don’t care who is across the net,” he said, his voice resolute as ever. [From 21:11]

Then came the deeper chapters: memories carved in hardship.

Djokovic revisited the wars of 1990 and 1999, painting a haunting portrait of his childhood. “The poverty level was extremely high and we were waiting in line for one loaf of bread that family of seven or eight were sharing. And so those experiences, life experiences were very real and that made it that made my journey even more special.” From the ruins of conflict to the thrones of Centre Court, his life reads like a song of survival, each note built on resilience, each triumph born from struggle. [From 24:45]

Back on the subject of tennis, Djokovic reflected on his relentless pursuit of excellence, acknowledging the toll it takes.

He spoke of “weathering the storm constantly,” of the unending grind, 19 tournaments in a row, endless finals, ceaseless expectations. For years, he stood as the immovable force, but even the strongest steel bends with time.

“So that was a big you know slap in my face like ‘oh wow okay go from invincible and then you’re not going to invincible’ but even when before that big injury was coming slowly step by step and I was kind of masking it and taking tablets and painkillers and you’re like no I just keep going,” he recalled. [From 40:25]

That injury, the infamous elbow, became his reckoning. What began in 2016 grew unbearable by 2017, forcing him to withdraw from Wimbledon and step away from the game he ruled. A surgery in early 2018 marked not defeat, but rebirth.

As the conversation drifted away from tennis and titles, it found its way home, to family. Novak Djokovic’s tone softened when the subject turned to his son, Stefan, who will soon celebrate his birthday. With the warmth of a proud father, Djokovic smiled and said, “he’s I think he’s got some good genes in him.”

But the Serb wasn’t speaking like a coach ready to sculpt another champion; he was speaking like a father protecting his child from the weight of legacy. “Look, I want to be his father. I don’t want to be his coach,” Novak said with calm conviction.

Would he mind if Stefan followed in his footsteps? Not at all. “I would not mind,” Djokovic admitted, though he knows comparisons will inevitably shadow his son’s path.

Patience, he insists, is key. “I am slowly trying to introduce the world of tennis and sports and all of these things to him. And I can’t throw everything at him at once. you know, I’m picking and choosing the right moments. And so, if this is the journey that he chooses to have, I’m going to be one million percent behind him, supporting him every step,” [From 53:53]

Then, in a world obsessed with progress, the talk took a futuristic turn to Artificial Intelligence. When asked by Morgan if he could imagine playing tennis in twenty years with “half robots” inside his body, Djokovic’s answer was firm.

“I don’t want to think about that scenario to be honest,” he said. “I feel like AI helps for sure to a certain extent, but this whole thing with robots and chips installed in people — I’m completely against that.” [From 59:05]

The interview then circled back to the pressing themes of today, Jannik Sinner’s doping case, Novak’s legacy, and thoughts of retirement. Yet, through every question, one truth stood tall: Novak Djokovic remains a man of gravity and grace.

As he looks toward 2026, the fire still burns, and the chase for his 25th Grand Slam may just define his final chapter.