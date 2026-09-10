Holger Rune Announces Comeback After Nearly a Year Sidelined With Achilles Injury

After 11 months of recovery, Holger Rune is finally set to make his comeback to tennis. The Danish star has spent months rehabilitating after a brutal Achilles injury put him in the hospital.

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Rune withdrew from the Nordic Open in October 2025 after tearing his Achilles. “Can’t wait to see you all next week at Davis Cup,” he announced on September 10, 2026, on X.

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Denmark will face Bulgaria in a World Group I tie at the Davis Cup starting September 18 in Copenhagen. That will mark Rune’s first match back. He was ranked No. 11 when injured; today he has fallen to No. 133, far from his career‑high of No. 4.

Rune first revealed his comeback on September 8 in an Instagram post. “Hello everybody, this is Holger here. I have great news today. I’m so excited. It’s been 11 months of hard work and I can’t wait to see all my fans, all the Danish people, all the fans around the world again. To be back playing and starting at home is just going to be beautiful,” he said.

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The Davis Cup at home offers the ideal stage for his return after nearly a year of rehabilitation.

After an MRI confirmed the injury, Rune underwent surgery. He credited his surgeon and medical staff for putting him on track to heal. He rested in a cast for two weeks, then began physiotherapy with his team. By February 2026, he was back on his feet and practicing tennis again.

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Rune also received advice from another athlete outside tennis: “One football player reached out to me. He had the same injury and was back after four and a half months. There are strict guidelines and you can’t skip steps. I’m strong and young, so I believe I’ll recover quickly, but it takes hard work and smart work.”

Life Off the Court

Recovery wasn’t only about training. Rune spent time with family and friends in Denmark and binged movies, including James Bond films. The break gave him a rare pause from the constant travel and grind of professional tennis.

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Rune returns to competition on September 18 after 11 months away. Fans will soon see whether he can recapture the technical ferocity that once made him a top‑five player.