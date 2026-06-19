Holger Rune Announces Wimbledon Decision With Major Injury Update

It was the Hamburg Open last month when Holger Rune was supposed to come back to the court. The Dane was expected to return on 17th May after spending more than 6 months on the sidelines, but that comeback never came as he chose patience over pressure following the horrific injury at the Stockholm Open. Now, just when fans hoped to see him on Wimbledon, he has stepped away again to prioritize his long-term recovery instead.

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In a recent IG story, Elodie Delmon, one of the fans of Holger Rune shared a statement released by Danish media TV2 Denmark. Rune later reposted the same statement on his own IG story, updating fans about his recovery journey.

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“After a thorough assessment, we have decided that Holger will not participate in Wimbledon this year. His rehabilitation continues to progress very well. Both the Achilles tendon and the knee are responding positively, and he is making steady progress in all areas. All scans also look good. His movement on the court is getting better and better, and he is now able to train at a high level for a longer period of time without problems.”

Although the above statement came from his mother and manager, Aneke Rune, the 23-year-old also shared his own thoughts on the difficult decision. “Missing Wimbledon is not an easy decision, but the long-term goal remains the same: To come back stronger and be ready to compete at the highest level. I’m getting closer every day and it’s very satisfying to feel the progress. The spirits are high – see you soon.”

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Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – May 30, 2022 Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates winning his fourth round match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The former world No. 4 has not played since rupturing his Achilles in October 2025. The serious injury required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

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He had first hoped to return during the recently concluded clay-court season. However, he later withdrew from both Hamburg and the French Open before also pulling out of the HSBC Championship earlier this month.

Before the injury, Rune had compiled an overall 36-22 win-loss record last year. His biggest highlight came at the ATP 500 event at Barcelona, where he defeated home favourite Carlos Alcaraz in the final to capture his 5th tour-level title.

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Reflecting on the setback, the current world No. 63 previously quoted, “The main reason I suffered this injury is fatigue, I’m certain of that. This is a factor that should scare the entire sports industry.”

Now officially ruled out for the SW19, Rune joins the growing list of players who will not grace the All-England Club this year.

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Holger Rune joins Tomas Machac and Sebastian Korda in SW19 withdrawals

Along with the Dane’s withdrawal, France’s Titouan Droguet is now set to replace Rune in the SW19 men’s singles main draw.

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However, Rune is not the only notable player to miss the grass-court Grand Slam. Czech professional Tomas Machac and American ace Sebastian Korda have also withdrawn from the men’s singles competition.

Korda has not played a match since the Miami Open back in March because of a back injury. The American later decided to skip The Championships as he continued his recovery.

The list of absentees also includes the former world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Valentin Vacherot. All three players were ranked inside the top 20 before withdrawing from SW19.

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Alcaraz has not competed since injuring his right wrist during his first-round victory at the Barcelona Open in April. Musetti, however, pulled out on SW19 because of a quadricep injury. The issue has kept him off the court since his home Masters event last month.

For Rune, the rankings impact will be relatively small. His opening-round exit at SW19 in 2025 means he will lose only 10 ranking points this year.

Even so, Rune’s withdrawal is still expected to cause some movement in the ATP Rankings. Rune is still projected to begin the North American hard-court swing from next month inside the top 100. That ranking will be important, as it should help him secure direct entry into ATP tournaments while he continues his rehabilitation.

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Now, with several big names officially ruled out and more updates expected in the coming days, fans have already shifted their attention toward Rune’s possible return during the North American hard-court swing later next month.