Holger Rune Reveals How He Wants to Be Remembered Ahead of Much-Awaited Comeback

Since Frederik Nielsen lifted the 2012 Wimbledon men’s doubles crown, Danish men’s tennis has waited for another Grand Slam breakthrough, especially in singles, where none has triumphed in the Open Era. Now, as Holger Rune prepares for his ATP return, he is not just chasing titles but rewriting history. With bold ambition and fearless belief, Rune is determined to carve his legacy as Denmark’s greatest.

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Ahead of his return at the Hamburg Open, Holger Rune opened up about his ambitions in an interview with Andrés Tomás Rico. He spoke candidly about his desire to reshape the sporting landscape in Denmark and revive interest in men’s tennis.

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“In Denmark, I was hoping to revitalise men’s tennis, which was disappearing compared to football and handball. I think I’ve already achieved that by increasing interest in this sport. (Translated from Spanish)”

Rune expanded on how he wants fans to feel deeply connected to the game when they watch him compete. “I hope to give people a great experience when playing. It’s not easy to explain, but the ideal scenario would be for all the spectators to feel the same emotions as me, as if we were living this adventure together.”

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Imago Cincinnati Open Round Of 16: Francis Tiafoe V Holger Rune Holger Rune is seen during his Round of 16 match at the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio, on August 13, 2025. Mason Ohio United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJasonxWhitmanx originalFilename:whitman-cincinna250813_np2D8.jpg

He also reflected on the modern evolution of tennis, where analytics and structured tactics increasingly shape performance. In contrast, Rune emphasized the irreplaceable role of individuality and emotion in defining a player’s impact on the sport.

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“The only original thing is the personality, what we bring to the court and the amount of emotion we share with those watching us.”

Taking his vision further, Rune revealed the scale of his personal ambition and what he hopes to achieve in the long run. “In addition to being remembered as the first Dane to win all the Grand Slams, that’s on my bucket list. I don’t think we bring people together by putting cameras in the bathrooms, but by giving more of ourselves as players when we’re on the court.”

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While Rune looks to carve his own path, Danish tennis has previously found success on the women’s side through Caroline Wozniacki. She became one of the country’s most celebrated athletes and secured her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2018, defeating Simona Halep in the final. Wozniacki also finished as runner-up at the US Open twice, in 2009 and 2014, further solidifying her legacy.

Rune, meanwhile, faced a setback when he suffered an injury in mid-October last year during his semifinal against Ugo Humbert at the Nordic Open in Stockholm. Now fully focused on his comeback, he is set to return to competition at the Hamburg Open, scheduled to take place between May 17 and May 23.

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He has also recently expressed his eagerness to step back onto the court, marking his first tournament appearance in months and a crucial moment in his journey.

Holger Rune reveals main ambition before long-awaited return to competitive tennis

Before his injury setback, Holger Rune was not quite at his dominant best on court, even though he still produced flashes of brilliance. He managed to reach the final at Indian Wells and secured a notable title at the Barcelona Open, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz.

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Despite those highlights, his overall level lacked the consistency expected from a player of his caliber, and he was still searching for rhythm. Hoping to regain momentum, Rune entered the Stockholm Open, but that decision turned into a turning point for the worse.

The severity of that injury led many to believe that he could be sidelined for a prolonged period, with predictions suggesting a nine to twelve-month absence and a possible return only by the 2026 US Open.

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However, Rune has managed to defy those expectations by accelerating his recovery and returning far sooner than anticipated. Throughout his rehabilitation, he focused heavily on rebuilding both his physical condition and mental strength, using the time away from competition to reset.

He resumed training in the warm climate of the Middle East, carefully managing his workload to avoid further damage while maintaining a level of sharpness. Although regaining full match fitness may take time, simply stepping back onto the court represents a significant milestone, and that moment now appears close.

Reflecting on his recovery, Rune said: “It’s been a long process so far, and we’re obviously following very strictly what the people I did the rehab with are saying, and my strength in my Achilles is very, very good.”

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He also expressed his eagerness to compete again, adding, “I just can’t wait to be back playing soon. I really missed it. Now, watching a lot of tennis, it’s creeping in me that I want to get back.”

Despite the expectations surrounding his comeback, Rune has chosen not to burden himself with ranking targets at this stage. Instead, his focus remains on returning as a complete and durable player capable of sustaining performance over time.

“We haven’t put, like, a ranking goal or anything yet. But definitely my goal is to come back as a strong player, not just being able to play one or two matches, or I feel okay, maybe I’m a bit stiff in my foot after that.”

Rune last competed at the Hamburg Open in 2024, where he reached the quarter-finals and showed glimpses of his potential on clay.

As he prepares for his return, attention is also shifting toward Roland Garros, where his long-term ambition of collecting major titles could begin to take shape once again.