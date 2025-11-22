Holger Rune’s Intense One-Leg Training Prompts Warning From WTA Star: “Gone Insane”

“It’s gonna be a while before I can step on court again,” Holger Rune wrote on his Instagram last month when he was forced to withdraw from the Stockholm Open. It was an Achilles injury he suffered, placing his name alongside players like Jack Draper and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who have also dealt with injury issues, prompting the early end of their season. Yet, the Danish Ace is now in rehab as he works toward an early comeback, and his push to return sooner could prove to be costly, cautions WTA star Daria Saville.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A recent clip shared by an X user named Veron drew a reaction from Australian tennis player Daria Saville. The Australian-Russian star has suffered two ACL injuries in 3 years, yet still managed to return to the tour in 2023. Because of her experience, she warned Rune about returning too quickly and pushing himself too hard during recovery.

“As someone who’s been through two ACL recos and an Achilles surgery, if I’d pushed this hard this early in rehab (return to play), I would’ve gone insane. I do think Holger is built different tho 💪 but idk… I know rehab burnout too well,” she wrote on X while sharing the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

She suggested that working at such intensity early in rehab can take a mental toll and lead to burnout. Her message highlighted both concern and respect for the Dane’s strong mindset during recovery.

The video saw Holger Rune practising at the Monte-Carlo Country Club. The footage showed him balancing only on his right leg while his left foot remained in protective gear. His fitness coach, Marco Panichi, could be heard guiding him closely during the session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Rune’s positive attitude and noticeable progress, he is still not expected to return to court anytime soon. Early reports suggest he may miss most of the 2026 season, with only a small chance of returning in the 2nd half of the year. The injury indeed is a serious one. Most athletes who have an ACL injury take things slowly. Thus, to avoid long-term complications, it would be better if Rune proceeds with caution.

At just 22 years old, time remains on his side. For now, patience and proper rehabilitation will be key to ensuring a safe and successful return to professional tennis for Rune. In contrast, Rune has also shared that dealing with such a severe injury this early in his career has been challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Holger Rune reveals the main factor behind his serious injury

Holger Rune finished his 2025 season with a 36-22 record. His best result of 2025 came in the Barcelona Open, where he defeated top seed Carlos Alcaraz to claim the title. The tennis world was stunned when Rune later suffered a major Achilles rupture in the later stages of the season. As a rising star on the ATP Tour, his sudden setback raised concern among fans, analysts, and fellow players.

In a recent interview with Hard Court, Holger shared how unexpected the injury felt, and he, too was uncertain about what went wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Honestly, I think my injury was a shock for many tennis players and athletes because I never had an issue with my ankle, and my body was super healthy. So this was not supposed to happen. This should not be possible. I’m 22 years old, I’m healthy and strong, and yet it happened,” he said.

Now, the Dane is focused fully on recovery. Even though the comeback will take time, the 22-year-old has remained determined and positive throughout the process.

And as the tennis calendar continues to grow more demanding, many now wonder whether Rune’s injury is another sign that the sport may need scheduling changes to protect its players in the future on both the ATP and WTA sides. What do you think?