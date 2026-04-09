Holger Rune’s Return Date Confirmed After Being out of Courts for 6 Months

Holger Rune is preparing to step back onto the ATP Tour after half a year away. The former world No. 4 has been sidelined since rupturing his left Achilles tendon during a semifinal against Ugo Humbert at the Stockholm Open last October. In recent weeks, he has looked sharper on the practice court, moving with more confidence and hitting freely again after months of rehab. Reflecting on the time away, Rune admitted, “I miss the pressure and the adrenaline of competition. That’s something I really feel when I’m not playing. It makes me even more excited to come back, because that’s what I love to do.” Soon, he can look forward to reuniting with that passion.

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After a long rehabilitation process, the 22-year-old is ready to come back to the court and compete at the highest level. Rune has decided to return to the Hamburg Open, scheduled for May 17-23, which is one week before the French Open begins.

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“I can’t wait to be back on the clay at the Bitpanda Hamburg Open and finally experience the atmosphere on court again after such a long break,” Rune said in a statement released by the tournament. “The hard work starts in Hamburg.”

For the unversed, during the semis at the 2025 Stockholm Open, Rune was leading in that match 6-4, 2-2. At deuce in the fifth game, after hitting a forehand mid-rally, he pulled up holding his lower left leg. He immediately looked at his box and signalled to them that something “popped.” Rune retired from the match in tears as an ATP physiotherapist helped him off the court. The brutal injury cost him a chance at a second title that year and required surgery to repair.

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Now, returning after seven months off the court, tournament director Enric Molina Mur welcomed the news with equal warmth.

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“We are very happy that Holger Rune is making his comeback with us in Hamburg. I know how much work Holger has put into this intensive rehabilitation period, and we feel very honoured that he has chosen the Bitpanda Hamburg Open to return to the tour.”

Molina Mur said that he hoped Rune could feel the special atmosphere at the Rothenbaum Stadium, and that great numbers of Danish fans would be travelling to the event.

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The Danish star will be accompanied in the Hamburg draw by world No. 3 Alexander Zverev and the defending champion Flavio Cobolli, which will be a competitive yet manageable re-entry point into ATP 500 clay court tennis. He is on the invite list of the Madrid Open and Rome Masters, but has not confirmed his participation for those events.

Rune had a 36-22 record of wins and losses in 2025 before the injury, his best performance being the Barcelona Open, where he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the final to win his fifth tour-level championship.

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“The main reason I suffered this injury is fatigue, I’m certain of that. This is a factor that should scare the entire sports industry,” Rune said

This statement is something that will resonate across the WTA and ATP tour. Players have faced growing scrutiny over the demanding schedule and welfare.

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He comes back to Hamburg at a much lower ranking after seven months of rest and with all the talent, the desire, and the newfound appetite to get back to the top.

The six-month road back for Holger Rune so far

According to Rune, the worst injury that could have happened was the Achilles rupture. Since that time, he has been typically transparent about all phases of his recovery, making frequent updates to his fans, being frank about the mental and physical cost of a long absence. He has been training at the Monte Carlo Country Club under the supervision of his fitness coach Marco Panichi, who previously trained both Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

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“It was very unexpected. I didn’t know quite what happened when it happened, but after that, the first focus was what to do now and how to move forward,” Holger Rune told the ATP Tour in January.

There has been a gradual improvement.

He began his recovery by striking balls while balancing on one leg and gradually progressed to moving freely on both feet during practice. When he finally achieved that feat, he went on to explain with a sense of relief.

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“It’s amazing, especially now that I’m hitting on two legs. It’s starting to feel really nice,” he added.

The time away from the tour has also led to a change in mindset. Rune has spoken openly about learning to confront challenges he admits he may have handled too softly earlier in his career.

“The spirit is high, and enjoying having my team around me. I was sometimes too easy on things, and now I feel the longing, taking my talent for granted. I think I also needed that phase in my life,” he said ahead of the 2026 season.

He went further still: “For sure, cost something with my ranking and trophies, but maybe it was necessary for me. We can’t undo what’s done, and now with the injury, maybe this is the slap in the face I needed to make me take my talent seriously and show myself what I am actually capable of doing.”

Nevertheless, Holger Rune will be back on the tour in May, and that too on one of his preferred surfaces. What do you think, will he be able to make an impact straightaway?