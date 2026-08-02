Holger Rune Stuns Fans With Recovered Form in Latest Practice Video Before US Open

Having been out of action for more than nine months, Holger Rune seems to have reached close to the end of the tunnel. The last time that the Dane had made a competitive appearance was last year at the Stockholm Open. It was here that he sustained an Achilles injury that ended his season. But Rune now appears to be in the final stages of his recovery, and his latest practice video has left fans waiting for his return.

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The video shows Rune practicing on a hard court. He was very active in the clip and was seen moving freely throughout the court. The 23-year-old also hit multiple forehands and backhands that appeared to be quite powerful. This practice video was released just days after Rune’s mother had announced his return timeline.

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The Dane’s main target seems to be returning to action before the US Open, which is set to begin on August 30. According to his mother, Aneke Rune, he may make his long-awaited return to the Tour in the upcoming events of the hard-court season.

“He is making really good progress on the field and is very happy with how things are developing,” she said via Berlingske.dk. “He is looking forward to competing again soon. Hopefully, it will be in Canada or Cincinnati.”

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Notably, if Rune doesn’t return at the Cincinnati Masters, then he would have just one tournament left to play before the US Open. That would be the Winston-Salem Open that will begin on August 23. His comeback has already been delayed on several occasions this year, with withdrawals at Hamburg, Roland Garros, Queen’s Club, and Wimbledon.

Though this kind of layoff may be quite frustrating for a player, Rune and his team have remained focused on a full recovery rather than rushing things and allowing the injury to become even worse. Rune himself would be very eager to return to the court as soon as he can.

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His long absence from the Tour has resulted in his ranking taking a major hit. Once ranked as high as No. 4, the Dane has now dropped down to No. 82. Fortunately for him, he will be allowed to use a protected ranking as he makes his return.

Rune is eligible for this because he was out for more than six months due to injury. This means that the five-time ATP title winner won’t have to rely on his live ranking as he participates in major tournaments and makes his way up the ranks.

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It is safe to say that the fans are ecstatic to see that Rune is finally close to making his return to the Tour. They expressed their excitement on social media after his practice video was released.

Fans left delighted as Holger Rune nears full recovery

A fan stated that Rune wants to return before the US Open and is training hard because of that. “Rune seriously preparing for the US Open,” they stated with excitement.

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Another fan hailed Rune for participating in grueling practice sessions regularly, and posted, “We’re off with Holger. Never getting off the train.”

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There was a fan who also praised Rune for training relentlessly in the heat and wrote, “I don’t know how he manages to train in this heat.”

A fan had a simple three-word response to Rune’s latest practice video. “We’re so back,” showing how much fans were looking forward to his return back to tennis.

Finally, a fan expressed optimism about Rune’s comeback and compared his situation to Carlos Alcaraz, who has been out of action since April due to a wrist injury. “Ok, that’s some real intensity. I was fearing a rushed comeback, but he’s ready. I’m doubtful about Alcaraz. But I’m scared of a deadly relapse for both.”

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Will Rune be able to make his return before the US Open, or will he have to remain on the sidelines for the Grand Slam? We will have to wait and watch.