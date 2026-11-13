Holger Rune’s Injury Woes Resurface at Same Tournament That Saw His Season Derailed Last Year

Playing in Stockholm does not seem to have a good ending for Holger Rune. It was at that event that the Dane almost suffered a career-threatening injury, as the former World No. 4 ruptured his Achilles during his semifinal match. Fast forward to 2026, Rune did not have to bear the pain of retiring in the middle of the match, but the tournament once again came to an abrupt end for the 23-year-old before his quarterfinal match.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hi all. I had a small injury in my hamstring yesterday, and I don’t want to take any risks by playing today,” said Rune on his Instagram story. “I want to start the new season healthy. See you all soon, and thank you for all your support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rune made his comeback on September 19 this year, almost one year after sustaining the fateful Achilles injury on October 18 in 2025. The Dane had started to show some good form on the indoor hard courts, winning consecutive matches against the likes of Quentin Halys and Hubert Hurkacz in Basel, before losing out to the eventual champion, Valentin Vacherot. Even in Stockholm, he had two good wins over Zizou Bergs and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Rune’s impending quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz would have been a good benchmark for the Dane, as it would have been his first match against a Top-10 opponent since his comeback. However, it is quite understandable for the youngster to err on the side of caution, especially given last year’s incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Rune did sustain the injury in his semifinal match against Ugo Humbert last year, there were some warning signs for the Dane. In his previous match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the then-top seed had taken a medical timeout to receive treatment for his left leg, the same area where he was injured the very next day. However, back then, Rune was in the running to secure a final qualification spot for the 2025 ATP Finals and decided to play through the warning signs.

The indoor season does see a mad dash by many players, all of whom jostle for ranking positions to make the cut for the year-ending Championships. Rune himself had to run the gauntlet, so to speak, back in 2023, where he had to get the required points to make it to the ATP Finals. The Danish player has fared well indoors in his career, with his peak coming in 2022, when he reached four consecutive indoor finals, winning the Paris Masters and also the title in Stockholm, having a happy ending at the tournament for a change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rune’s withdrawal message hints at a successful comeback in 2027, but given his current ranking, the former World No. 4 will need some luck to reach the main draws of Tour-level events, especially at the Grand Slams.

Holger Rune Will Struggle to Get Direct Entry at the Bigger Events in 2027

When Rune made his Tour-level comeback in Tokyo in September, the Dane was ranked 195, a ranking that has already dropped beyond 400, with the former World No. 4 now ranked 406. He has used the protected ranking provision four times already this year, in Shanghai, Basel, Paris, and Stockholm. Given the duration of his injury layoff, the existing rules allow him to use the provision four more times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2027 season is all set to begin in Australia, where Rune will have the opportunity to play a few warm-up events in Adelaide and Brisbane. However, should he choose to skip them straight to the Australian Open, the Dane will be taking a calculated risk. Since Grand Slams offer a lot of points, even a couple of wins can help Rune recover his ranking to a large extent, making his direct entry possible for future events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should Rune have an early exit in Melbourne, that will be a tough challenge for the talented youngster, who will have limited opportunities to use his protected ranking and might have to depend on wildcards for direct entry at events, which is not the most reliable option.