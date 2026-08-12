“How Could They Compete”- Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Flags “Crazy” 2028 Olympics Tennis Schedule

Elite Tennis players hoping for gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics face a scheduling conflict that threatens their health and their seasons. The tournament begins on July 19, a mere 72 hours after the Wimbledon men’s final concludes in London. This tight window demands an immediate cross-continental flight and a jarring transition from grass to hard courts. Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou, publicly slammed the quick turnaround, warning of severe physical risks for the ATP Tour’s top names.

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“The tennis tournament at the 2028 Olympics will start three days after the Wimbledon final,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel. “What about (Jannik) Sinner, (Carlos) Alcaraz, Novak (Djokovic)? If they are in the Wimbledon final, how could they compete in a Grand Slam and, three days later, be in Los Angeles, competing for the Olympic Games singles and doubles?”

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He proposed moving the Olympic tennis events to the second week of the Games.

“I don’t understand how these people can think of such a thing. They could have, as in previous editions, put tennis in the second week and give players time to recover, change continents, get ready on hard courts, and compete in another huge tournament. This is crazy,” he added.

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In comparison, the tennis event for the 2024 Paris Olympics was held from July 27 to August 4. As Wimbledon concluded on July 14, players had ample time to recover and prepare for the Olympics. It is a competition that every player would want to play, so organizing it just three days after Wimbledon may see many back out or compete at the risk of injury.

Not to mention that 2028 is expected to be one of the most grueling years on the Tour in recent years. This isn’t just because of the Olympics, but also because of the addition of a tenth Masters event, which will be held in Saudi Arabia. The top players, who will reach the later stages at Wimbledon, will have to manage the almost immediate transition from grass to hard.

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An even bigger issue will be injuries, as one setback can affect a player’s participation at both events. Physical setbacks have been a major issue this year, especially for the highest-ranked players on the ATP circuit.

Elite players are already breaking down under the current schedule, with the 2026 season serving as a clear example of how physical setbacks are sidelining top names like Sinner, Alcaraz, and Djokovic.

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Sinner, Alcaraz and Djokovic have all sustained injuries in the 2026 season

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is currently navigating a right knee issue that forced his withdrawal from the Cincinnati Masters. He last played at Wimbledon and is now targeting a return at the US Open. This knee problem follows an earlier physical breakdown at the French Open, where he lost in the second round to Juan Manuel Cerundolo due to severe fatigue. Sinner took a hiatus from the Tour, skipped all grass-court preparatory events, and underwent medical testing at JMedical in Turin and the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan before competing at Wimbledon.

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Carlos Alcaraz is fighting a prolonged battle to stay on the court. The Spaniard sustained a right wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in April and has not played a competitive match since. The injury sidelined him for both the French Open and Wimbledon. Following his recent withdrawal from Cincinnati, his availability for the US Open remains in doubt as he works through the final stages of his recovery.

Novak Djokovic stepped away from the Tour for a month between February and March to recover from a grueling Australian Open campaign. He returned for the Indian Wells Masters, only to suffer a right shoulder injury against Jack Draper. That setback kept him out for nearly two months before he returned at the Italian Open. Djokovic has played only three tournaments since his return, reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon before skipping the Canadian Open to preserve his body.

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Djokovic returns to the hard courts for his opening match at the Cincinnati Masters on August 13.