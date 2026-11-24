The International Tennis Integrity Agency ITIA will be implementing a major overhaul of its anti-doping and anti-corruption framework from January 1, 2027, with the effect of fundamentally changing the compliance landscape in professional tennis. This comes after years of intense examination of the anti-doping framework in tennis, with the case of two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep being a key example.

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Halep was initially handed a four-year ban in September 2023; this was subsequently reduced to nine months by CAS following the establishment of supplement contamination.

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The ITIA is overhauling tennis’s anti-doping rules in 2027, stripping away a decades-old exemption and reshaping testing pools to meet WADA mandates. At the same time, separate 2027 reforms will directly address the contamination loopholes highlighted by Simona Halep’s case.

Whereabouts Exemption Removal and Testing Pool Restructuring

For a long time, professional tennis had a special dispensation from WADA with respect to in-competition whereabouts. Given that the draw for a tournament dictates when players are due to be in and out of the host city, the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) tennis athletes didn’t need to provide a daily 60-minute window of availability in competition. The new WADA Code removes this exemption entirely across all sports.

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Athletes of any sport who remain in the RTP will now have to provide a daily 60-minute availability window both in and out of competition.

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However, to avoid throwing players constantly into tournament travel that was completely out of their control, the ITIA spoke to WADA about re-architecting its testing pool. From 2027, the ITIA will be massively reducing its primary RTP. Some 80% of the current RTP will be moving into an expanded secondary testing pool. Players in that expanded pool will not be required to file a daily 60-minute time slot, and so the vast majority of the tour will be free from the rigours of tournament window compliance.

The top tier of players in the reduced RTP will still be required to have a daily 60-minute slot as part of their year-round obligations. The ITIA will also be replacing the current “regular activity’ field with a mandatory “primary training location” field. There will be a shift in players between the pools, but the agency is adamant that the total volume and frequency of testing will be the same as in the previous seasons.

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In November 2026, the ITIA began to notify the selected players of their 2027 pool allocations. The agency will continue to publish a combined list of all the athletes in both pools on its website and mobile app but will continue to keep the individual pool status confidential. Importantly, pool status in no way protects an athlete from being tested at any time; an athlete who refuses a sample request from a DCO will be suspended for a period of up to four years.

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Broader Contamination Protections and Sanction Flexibility

High-profile cases of doping have highlighted the inflexibility of the tribunals in their approach to accidental ingestion. The 2027 ITIA anti-doping updates give athletes greater legal protection if they are seeking to establish that an adverse analytical finding was due to contamination. The new framework recognises various contamination reasons, including medication, food and drink, environmental exposure and contact with another person.

Alongside the wider range of contamination defences, the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code gives the tribunals greater latitude in the imposition of sanctions.

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The changes also bring a softer approach to recreational drug violations unrelated to performance. First-time offenders will now face a standard two-month ban instead of a longer suspension, while expanded rehabilitation options could help reduce sanctions for repeat violations.

The intention is to draw a line between cheating and accidental exposure or the use of a substance which is not performance-enhancing, without in any way undermining the deterrent against blood agents and anabolic steroids.

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The ITIA are also stepping up their administrative controls around medical exemptions and the integrity rules. From 2027, players who require a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) will have to apply directly to the ITIA. A player who already has a TUE from their NADO will have to apply for formal recognition with the ITIA to have that TUE valid on tour. The TACP definitions are also being updated to be clear that the existing prohibitions on tennis betting and gambling promotion apply to all current forms of betting, including prediction markets, fantasy sports and cash sweepstakes.

Education Rollout and the 2027 Prohibited List

With the January 1 transition approaching, the ITIA is preparing athletes, coaches and medical staff through webinars, Q&A sessions, explainer guides and direct support. The rollout also aligns with WADA’s 2027 Prohibited List, which keeps GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide under monitoring. The ITIA has also issued specific peptide guidance following WADA’s stricter clarifications on non-approved substances.

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Nicole Sapstead OBE, ITIA Senior Director for Anti-Doping, is very much in favour of proactive compliance going into the new season.

“We encourage all players and support personnel to take the time to understand both the 2027 Prohibited List and the wider rule changes that will come into effect on 1 January 2027,” she said in a statement. “Most players will not be affected by every change, but there are some important updates, particularly around whereabouts requirements and the way certain anti-doping cases may be handled. Our message is simple: if you are unsure, ask. We are here to help players and support personnel understand the rules, avoid unnecessary mistakes, and compete with confidence.”

The 2027 regulatory overhaul is a two-pronged approach to professional tennis: a tougher hand on the top players in terms of accountability, and a more refined set of legal protections so that inadvertent errors don’t result in a career-ending sanction. The tournament whereabouts exemption for the elite Registered Testing Pool is being removed, 80% of the monitored athletes are now in a wider pool, and the contamination defenses have been strengthened in the wake of the high-profile four-year bans. It’s all about striking the right balance between a rigorous anti-doping regime and procedural fairness in 2027 and beyond.