How Much Did Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open Jewelry Cost? Designer and Materials Explained

Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from reclaiming her Melbourne crown. The world No. 1 has looked untouchable all tournament, carrying an 11-match winning streak in 2026 that includes her Brisbane International title.

She’s now into her fourth straight Australian Open final, joining elite company alongside Evonne Goolagong and Martina Hingis. Elena Rybakina is the only one standing as an obstacle. They will clash on Saturday, January 31, 2026, in a rematch like the 2023 final, the night Sabalenka stormed back to win her Grand Slam debut.

Before the next 24 hours deliver another thriller, let’s take a quick look at how Sabalenka has styled herself throughout the tournament.

What jewelry did Aryna Sabalenka wear at the Australian Open?

Sabalenka made a style statement on court, while also dominating it. During the Australian Open, she wore a custom set of blue sapphire and diamond jewellery. New York–based jeweler Material Good created it, drawing inspiration from Australia’s coastal beauty.

January 29, 2026: 1st seed ARYNA SABALENKA of Belarus in action against 12th seed ELINA SVITOLINA of Ukraine on Rod Laver Arena in a Women s Singles Semifinals match on day 12 of the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. SABALENKA won 62 63.

The necklace was a custom 18K yellow gold piece. It was centered around a 4.30-carat oval cornflower blue sapphire. A cobblestone pavé of white diamonds decorated the pendant. It is designed to look like a water droplet ascending into a pond.

She paired it with similar drop earrings, set with blue sapphires and reverse-set pavé diamonds. The textured design hinted at spiny, thorny marine creatures. That added a bold edge, balancing the cool blue tones with plenty of style.

Sabalenka was decked out in Material Good jewels during the US Open as well, where she rocked the brand’s Aryna Cushion Cut Tourmaline Pendant, the Aryna Pear Shape Choker, and the Aryna Earring Jackets.

Who designed Sabalenka’s jewelry, and what materials were used?

For the 2026 Australian Open, Sabalenka went with a customized jewellery set made in collaboration with New York–based jeweler Material Good, adding a stylish finishing touch to her Melbourne journey.

“Jewelry is a way that I express myself, both on and off the court. And this partnership felt like a natural next step in my style evolution,” Sabalenka said. “Working with Material Good allows me to celebrate my creativity in a new way, completing my look through jewelry that feels intentional and modern.”

The look came together through some carefully selected details. The piece featured cornflower blue sapphires, picked to reflect Australia’s seaside and Sabalenka’s love for the coast. White pavé diamonds decorated the sapphires for a clean pop of glitter, and warm 18K yellow gold set the piece and tied the thing and completed the whole piece together.

How much did Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open jewelry cost?

Sabalenka’s custom sapphire-and-diamond jewelry set which includes the ‘ARYNA AO/26 Necklace’ and the the ‘ARYNA AO/26 Earrings’ is not available for purchase and therefore no price is listed on Material Good’s online storefront.

“As every gemstone & diamond is one-of-a-kind this particular style has previously sold and is unavailable for purchase,” reads the website.

Further information about the set can be obtained by inquiry only, on Material Good’s website.

What does Sabalenka’s jewelry say about her style and brand image?

With those shimmering ornaments, Sabalenka perfectly balances her dangerous, “tiger” aura on court with a new sense of luxury and self-expression. Wearing high-value, custom jewellery during important clashes is a bold statement.

It shows that raw power and athletic dominance can easily mix well with femininity and style. For Sabalenka, jewelry is part of her identity. Every piece carries a story. Like the blue sapphires that reflect her love for the sea, to the nods to Australia’s beach vibe.

“For the AO this year, we wanted to incorporate my love for the beach with my true love – tennis,” she said. “I am so excited to wear these beauties on the court this year.”

That mindset also explains her interest in contemporary fashion. By collaborating with a modern jeweler like Material Good and partnering with luxury houses like Gucci, Sabalenka is carving out a new, fashion-oriented image. She now joins a Gucci ambassador family along with Jannik Sinner.

That dedication shows up clearly in her campaign work, too. In one clip, Sabalenka walks through the streets with a racquet in hand, wearing a flowing beige and dark brown silk twill gown, completed with feather trim, an all-over GG motif, and an edgy button-down silhouette.