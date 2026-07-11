How Much Do Ball Boys and Girls Get Paid at Wimbledon 2026? Salary, Perks and Selection Process

Wimbledon 2026 is set to conclude on July 12 with the men’s singles final. While the championship match will draw global attention to the sport’s biggest stars, the tournament’s seamless operation also depends on the dedicated ball boys and girls (BBGs), whose precision and discipline help keep play moving at a brisk pace. Though they are a familiar sight on Center Court, many fans wonder whether they are paid for their role. Here’s a closer look at what Wimbledon BBGs earn in 2026, along with the perks they receive and the rigorous selection process behind this prestigious opportunity.

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Do Ball Boys and Girls get paid at Wimbledon 2026?

Wimbledon’s Ball Boys and Girls (BBGs) don’t get a wage or hourly pay. They aren’t officially employees; they’re treated as volunteers. Instead, they get a flat expense allowance, usually about £200 for the two weeks the tournament runs, as per Sport Bible. That money’s just meant to cover basics like travel and snacks. It’s not there to act as a real salary.

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This isn’t a small detail. Wimbledon really pitches the role as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity rather than a job. Most BBGs are still in school, so they get thrown into a world where discipline and teamwork matter just as much as knowing tennis. Sure, the cash isn’t much, but honestly, it’s the experience, the exposure, and the sheer thrill of being part of Wimbledon that people remember most. That’s the real payoff here.

What perks do Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls receive?

While Wimbledon BBGs don’t earn a salary, they receive several memorable perks during The Championships. Each BBG is issued an official Ralph Lauren uniform, with parts of the kit theirs to keep after the tournament. They are also provided with food and refreshments during their shifts and receive an official certificate and group photograph to commemorate their participation.

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Perhaps the biggest reward, however, is the experience itself. BBGs work alongside some of the world’s best tennis players on Wimbledon’s most famous courts, including Center Court and No. 1 Court for those selected. The opportunity to be part of one of sport’s most prestigious events, witness world-class tennis from courtside, and contribute to the smooth running of the Championships is widely regarded as the role’s greatest benefit.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Ball girls and boys with some organizers and Spanish Roberto Bautista-Agut pictured after a tennis match in the finals of the singles competition at the ATP, Tennis Herren European Open Tennis tournament in Antwerp, Sunday 20 October 2024. TOM GOYVAERTS TomxGoyvaerts PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBELxFRAxNED x103116610x

How are Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls selected?

Becoming a Wimbledon Ball Boy or Ball Girl (BBG) is a highly competitive process. According to Wimbledon’s official page, each year, around 1,400 students apply, but only about 280 are selected to work at The Championships. Of those, approximately 180 are first-time BBGs chosen from Year 9 and Year 10 applicants, while around 100 are returning BBGs from previous Championships. The average BBG is about 15 years old, and many serve for two consecutive years.

Training begins as early as February at the AELTC Community Tennis Center in Raynes Park. Over several months, candidates attend regular sessions focused on fitness, speed, ball-handling techniques, court positioning, and the precise ball rolling and throwing skills expected at Wimbledon.

They also complete written assessments to test their knowledge of on-court procedures. As the tournament approaches, training moves to the All England Club, where trainees practice on grass courts in full uniform, including during the Wimbledon Qualifying competition and the Wild Card Play-offs.

By the time The Championships begin, only the best-prepared candidates remain. BBGs are organized into teams of six that rotate throughout the grounds, with the most experienced teams assigned to prestigious show courts such as Center Court and No. 1 Court.

During the tournament, they typically work one hour on court followed by one hour off, ensuring they remain focused and ready to perform under the intense spotlight of one of tennis’ biggest events.

How many Ball Boys and Girls work at Wimbledon each year, and why is it such a prestigious role?

Wimbledon chooses around 280 ball boys and girls each year. The best get assigned the top courts, so competition is fierce. But what’s the big draw? Well, for starters, Wimbledon isn’t just any tournament. It’s one of the four legendary Grand Slams, bursting with history and watched everywhere.

The role is considered one of the most prestigious volunteer opportunities in sports. BBGs work courtside alongside the game’s biggest stars, helping matches run smoothly for millions of viewers worldwide. And honestly? The whole thing is unforgettable. The teenagers get their shot at seeing history up close, soaking in the atmosphere, and hearing the cheers and gasps.

For plenty of them, the experience creates memories that last a lifetime. More than the modest expense allowance, it’s the privilege of representing Wimbledon and being part of one of sport’s most iconic events that makes the role so special.