How Much Do Tennis’ Biggest Stars Pay Their Coaches? Insider Lifts the Lid

Tennis has one of the most private financial cultures of any modern sport. Although the governing authorities release the prize money from tournaments down to the last cent, the contracts involving the players’ payments are kept confidential through strict confidentiality agreements. While fans see champions raise their Grand Slam trophies and celebrate with their support staff, they generally have no idea how prize money is distributed among players and coaches.

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Agents, players, and strategists negotiate complicated packages that are tailored to players’ ranking achievements, deep runs in tournaments, and the rapid increase in the tour prize money. For top players such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, obtaining first-rate tactical advice involves making huge financial investments.

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Top coaching has now become a highly sophisticated business enterprise in which weekly salaries, incentive targets, and travel benefits are all arranged in order to pursue championship success.

Income, Bonus, and the Prize Money Benefits of Tennis Coaches

Greg Rusedski, former US Open finalist, details the coaches’ economy in tennis on his podcast Off Court With Greg Rusedski. The 53-year-old mentioned that the contracts are the result of negotiations between the player and coach rather than standard tour rules. “So weekly fees can range from $2,000 a week to I’ve heard as much as $25k a week with bonuses,” he said when explaining how coaches arrange their income. He pointed out that weekly earnings vary greatly depending on a coach’s reputation and background. A coach who is not yet proven and is traveling with a rising player earns about $2k per week.

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Each contract sets out a particular balance between security and performance risk. As Rusedski pointed out, “I would only take a percentage of prize money, but he’s playing with the big boys or the biggest women’s tennis player in the world. So, every week they’re making probably, I don’t know, 50-100 grand. If you’re getting 10% of that, you’re fine, you know, and then the bonus is at the slams. So, he would have had a high percentage of prize money with expenses paid. The reality on the tour is usually there’s a base salary depending on your level of expertise as an ex-player as a coach.”

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Coaches who take a small weekly basic salary usually negotiate bonuses that are triggered as soon as the player wins their first-round match. They only become eligible for bonuses when they make a deep run at the Masters 1000 events and at the Grand Slams. An elite coach can thus achieve big earnings by taking ten per cent of the player’s consistent deep runs, all without affecting the player’s weekly cash flow.

The prize money offered at tournaments has increased rapidly and as a result this percentage system has been greatly boosted in both the ATP and WTA circuits. Rusedski saw this financial boom for himself while he was involved in the Asian hard-court events. “The prize money these days is absolutely incredible,” he said.

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He further added, “The prize money nowadays is off the charts. I’ve been doing the tournament in Shanghai this week and looking at prize money. Guys with losing records like 15 and 23 on the tour are making $1.3 million and the season’s not even over, you know, so the money is there.” Since professionals of medium standing regularly receive prize money in the seven-figure range, a coach who takes five to ten per cent will therefore have a six-figure income. At the top level of the tour, coaches such as Darren Cahill, who has guided Jannik Sinner to several Grand Slam titles and ATP Finals victories, easily earn millions of dollars from performance fees alone.

In addition to their basic wages and their tournament performance percentages, players have to bear a great deal of logistical costs. Since the sport involves heavy traveling, the standard agreements obligate the players to pay for first-class or premium flights, luxury accommodation, daily meal allowances, and tournament entry passes for their whole coaching team. It is because of these expenses being covered that the travel costs do not reduce the coach’s income.

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The Global Coaching Economy, Employment Realities, and Reputational Gambles

The compensation that professional tour coaches receive is very different from that of coaches in private academies all over the world. According to an extensive international salary study carried out by World Pro Coach, coaches who are not on the tour function within entirely different economic conditions.

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In mainland China, junior development coaches and hitting partners earn between $2,813 and $4,500 a month, and often get free housing as well as travel allowances. Coaches of a high performance level who work at academies in Beijing and Shanghai receive about $5,600 a month for around 160 hours of work. For these positions, it is necessary to have verified ATP rankings and sport science degrees, showing that playing achievements also determine value outside the tour.

Among the more elite international academy coaching positions, organizations pay large amounts for leadership. In Guangzhou, the post of high-performance tennis director, which requires a former top-150 ranking in the ATP, comes with a monthly salary ranging from $8,990 to $11,238.

At commercial sports centers such as Hong Kong, coaches are paid $7,866 per month for 120 hours of teaching, with additional overtime rates, which brings the total monthly pay above $9,888. In Dubai, academies often use a hybrid system consisting of a basic salary of 4,000 Dirhams ($1089 approx.) plus 80 Dirhams (approx $22) for each teaching hour. In Europe, seasonal jobs in hospitality at five-star resorts in Greece provide a monthly income of about $3,370 together with accommodation and board.

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These comparisons show the enormous difference between being employed by an institution and working as a professional tour coach is that academy directors receive regular monthly payments, have health insurance, are entitled to paid leave, and work standard hours. On the other hand, an outstanding tour coach can earn the whole year’s salary of an academy director in just one fortnight by helping a player get through the second week of a major championship. Yet this high earning capacity involves a loss of financial stability, regular working hours, and long-term security.

Tour coaching is characterized by great operational instability and huge reputational risk. Since tour coaches operate as independent contractors, they are at the complete discretion of the player who pays them. If a player has a series of early-round losses, he or she can suddenly fire the coach, leaving the coach with no way of redressing the situation and no assurance of future payments. Moreover, well-known former players who take up coaching are risking their own personal reputations.

For example, when a highly accomplished champion takes on a struggling player ranked in the top twenty, bad tournament results harm the coach’s position within the tennis world. The cases of Ivan Ljubicic joining Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Juan Carlos Ferrero preparing to return to coaching after working with Carlos Alcaraz, show how their elite reputations are very much at stake. The large retainers and bonus provisions paid by tennis superstars involve far more than normal pay.

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Multi-million dollar packages being passed around among the boxes of top players shows that championship tennis is a collaborative commercial enterprise. In a sport which is decided by small tactical changes and mental stamina, an excellent coach provides a huge return on investment. Elite coaches turn promising players into Grand Slam champions and turn narrow losses into title campaigns.