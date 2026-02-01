How Much Prize Money Did Carlos Alcaraz Earn After Taxes for Winning the Men’s Australian Open 2026?

Carlos Alcaraz’s four-set triumph in the Australian Open final cemented his reign atop men’s tennis, extending his era-defining rivalry with Jannik Sinner. By toppling a 10-time Melbourne champion, Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1 joined an elite Grand Slam club and tightened his grip on history. But behind the glory, how much prize money did Alcaraz actually take home after taxes after winning the AO?
What was Carlos Alcaraz’s total prize money for winning the 2026 Australian Open?
Carlos Alcaraz’s victory at the 2026 Australian Open came with a record-breaking reward. The men’s singles champion earned A$4,150,000. It was the biggest winner’s cheque in the tournament’s history.
The prize marked a clear jump from previous seasons. It highlighted how much the Australian Open continues to grow. Alcaraz was rewarded not only with a trophy but also with a historic payday.
In US currency, the prize was worth around $2.7 to $2.79 million. That figure came with lifting the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup in Melbourne. It capped a memorable tournament run.
The payout reflected a wider increase in the 2026 prize pool (10% increase from 2025). The move showed a strong commitment to rewarding players at the season’s first Grand Slam.
How is Carlos Alcaraz’s Australian Open prize money taxed in Australia?
Australia taxes all income earned within the country. This includes prize money from sporting events like the AO.
Unlike sweepstakes or lotteries, prize money from professional sports is taxable. It counts as income because it comes from performance in a sporting event.
Carlos Alcaraz is a Spanish national. He is not a tax resident in Australia. Therefore, he is classified as a non-resident taxpayer under Australian tax law.
Non-residents are taxed only on income earned within Australia. They are not taxed on income from other countries. This means Alcaraz’s AO prize money is considered Australian-sourced income.
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) requires foreign athletes to have a withholding tax applied. This is called “foreign resident withholding.” It applies to payments for sporting activities, including prize money.
Tournament organisers deduct this tax at the source. A portion of the prize money is withheld before the player receives the rest.
According to the AO player fact sheet, non-resident players face progressive tax rates. These range from 32.5% on the first portion of earnings, 37% on middle thresholds, and up to 45% on higher earnings.
Non-residents can file an Australian tax return later. This allows them to reconcile taxes or claim refunds if too much was withheld.
In short, winning a Grand Slam in Australia brings both prestige and taxes. A significant portion of the prize money is withheld before the player receives the net amount.
How much did Carlos Alcaraz actually earn after taxes at the Australian Open 2026?
Carlos Alcaraz earned A$4.15 million for winning the 2026 AO men’s singles title. This was the official champion’s prize from the tournament’s record prize pool.
However, the amount he actually takes home after taxes is not officially disclosed. Any calculation must be treated as an estimated figure rather than a confirmed number.
Since the AOn is held in Australia, non-resident players like Alcaraz face withholding tax on their prize money. This tax is deducted before the player receives the funds.
Many Grand Slam organisers withhold tax on foreign players’ earnings at the source. The rate is often in the range of 30 % to 45 %, depending on local rules and progressive tax rates.
For example, if 30 % were withheld on his A$ 4.15 million cheque, the deduction would be about A$1.245 million. This would leave an estimated net of around A$2.905 million.
If the effective tax rate were 35 %, the withheld amount would be roughly A$1.45 million. This would leave an estimated net of A$2.70 million.
Under a 45 % assumed tax scenario, withholding could be about A$1.87 million. This would leave Alcaraz with approximately A$2.28 million.
These estimates do not account for double taxation treaties between Spain and Australia. They also do not consider a later tax return reconciliation that might allow some withheld tax to be reclaimed.
In US dollar terms, the gross payout of about $2.79 million could result in a net payout between $1.54 million and $2.0 million after estimated withholding. These ranges provide a reasonable estimate of Alcaraz’s post-tax take-home, not an official figure.
