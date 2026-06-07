How Much Prize Money Does Alexander Zverev Earn After Taxes for Winning the Men’s French Open 2026? Full Breakdown

Alexander Zverev finally brought an end to his long wait for a Grand Slam title by defeating Flavio Cobolli at the French Open final. Though the German ended up giving away the lead on two occasions by losing both the second and fourth sets, he maintained his composure to clinch the fifth set and win 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1. This result means that the World No. 3 will be taking home one of the biggest prize purses of the season. However, he will be left with a very different amount after paying federal taxes to the French authorities.

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What Is the Total Prize Money for the Men’s French Open 2026?

The French Open had announced a record prize money of €61,723,000 (around $71.5 million) ahead of the tournament. That is a decent increase of 9.53% on last year’s purse. The tournament has been paying both the men’s and women’s singles champions equally for decades now. This prize money is the sum of all events, both by individual for men and women, doubles, mixed doubles, qualifying round, and wheelchair events during the two weeks.

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However, a number of players were not happy with the slim increase that was announced for the 2026 edition of the French Open. This included the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and more. They even expressed their dissatisfaction over the prize money in public and even staged a media protest at the start of the tournament. However, their pleas fell on deaf ears as no changes took place to the prize money that was first announced.

How Much Prize Money Does the Men’s French Open 2026 Winner Get?

Zverev will be receiving approximately $3.26 million (€2,800,000) for winning the men’s singles title at the French Open. This is an estimated 9.8% increase in the roughly $2.95 million that Carlos Alcaraz had received for winning last year’s men’s singles final. Despite having won 24 ATP titles before, this is the largest sum of money that Zverev/Cobolli has ever received for winning a tournament.

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The 29-year-old had arrived at the French Open with career earnings of $62,595,582. More than $3 million will be added to that already massive total following his first-ever Grand Slam triumph.

What Taxes Apply to Men’s French Open Prize Money?

The French Open prize money will be taxed according to French tax law, regardless of the players’ nationality. A flat rate of 15% is taken at the source for non-resident players. The highest income tax rate in France is 45% for income over €180,648. With Zverev’s prize money being well over this amount, the vast majority of his Roland Garros revenue belongs under this category.

For context, Carlos Alcaraz took home approximately €1.36 million (about $1.56 million) for winning the title last year. Though he had roughly received around €2.55 million ($2.95 million) for his victory in Paris, he had to pay an estimated €1.19 million in tax to the French authorities.

Imago May 31, 2026; Paris, France; Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a shot during his match against Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands on day eight at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

However, unlike Alcaraz, who also had to pay a chunk of the earnings to the Spanish tax authorities, Zverev won’t have to do the same. This is because he resides in Monaco, where no one is liable to pay taxes to the government. Several prominent sports personalities have relocated to the country in order to enjoy the tax benefits.

How Much Will Alexander Zverev Take Home After Tax?

The German will have to pay approximately €1.19 million to the French authorities after receiving the prize money for his French Open triumph. As a result, he will be taking home an estimated €1.79 million (roughly $2.07 million) after paying all the taxes.

After concluding the clay swing on a high note, Zverev will now be aiming to maintain this form at the upcoming grass-court season. He is expected to begin the swing with the HSBC Championships, which will commence on June 15.