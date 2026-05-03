How Much Prize Money Does Jannik Sinner Earn After Taxes for Winning Madrid Open 2026? Full Breakdown

Domination is the only word that can describe Jannik Sinner‘s performance against Alexander Zverev in the final of the Madrid Open. The World No. 1 racked up a fifth consecutive Masters title with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 victory over his German opponent. Sinner has now taken his tally to four titles for the season and has extended his winning streak to 23 matches. And with the triumph in the Spanish capital, a massive payday is on the way for Sinner.

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As one of the biggest spots on the calendar, the Madrid Open pays significantly well to the players. Apart from the 1000 points at stake, the tournament had announced a total prize pool of €8,235,540 for the 2026 edition. The singles champion will be taking a massive chunk out of this.

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What is the total prize money for the Madrid Open 2026 winner?

Sinner will take home €1,007,165 ($1,188,197) for winning the Madrid Open. The prize money has seen a slight 2.25% increase from last year, when the winners earned an amount of €985,030. On the other hand, the total prize pool for the tournament last year was €8,055,385.

However, this will not be the exact amount that Sinner will receive, as he is required to pay federal taxes on income earned in Spain. He will be facing a tax deduction of approximately 19% to 24%. This can see him take a cut of up to €241,719 to the Spanish authorities.

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Luckily for Sinner, he will not have to pay anything to the government of the country he is residing in. This is because he lives in Monaco, where every citizen is exempt from paying taxes.

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What Is Jannik Sinner’s Net Prize Money After Taxes?

After the tax deductions, Sinner will be left with an amount of approximately €765,446 as the prize money. This is still more than the gross amount Alexander Zverev will be earning for being the runner-up of the Madrid Open. The German will be provided with a cash prize of €523,870. However, unlike Sinner, he will be required to pay taxes to both the Spanish and German authorities.

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Despite having a solid campaign at the Spanish capital, Zverev proved to be no match for Sinner in the final. The Italian held on to his serve throughout the match and clinched all four break points that he got. This was his ninth consecutive victory over Zverev, and it sees him take a formidable 10-4 lead in the H2H record.

It was also Sinner’s fourth victory of the season over Zverev. The two had previously met in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters, and Sinner had clinched straight-set victories in all of these matches.

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When told about becoming the first man to win five consecutive Masters titles, Sinner reflected on the dedication and hardwork that he put in to claim this monumental feat.

Jannik Sinner credits his coaching team after Madrid Open triumph

“I think there is a lot of work behind it. A lot of dedication and sacrifice I put in every day. Obviously, it means a lot to me, seeing these results. At some point, results are going to be down, which is normal,” Sinner said during his post-match interview.

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Sinner also gave a shout out to his coaching team and remarked that he wouldn’t have been able to win the title. He further highlighted how much the triumph in Madrid means to him.

Imago April 24, 2026, Madrid, Spain: Jannik Sinner of Italy in action during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, playing against Benjamin Bonzi of France. Victory of Jannik Sinner, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 Madrid Spain – ZUMAs197 20260424_aaa_s197_237 Copyright: xDavidxCanalesx

“I’m very happy that I’ve continued to believe in myself. I’m showing up every day, at every practice session, trying to put in the right work with the right discipline. To do so, you need to have the right team behind you, which I have. I’m very happy about me, but also the team, and this means a lot to all of us,” he added.

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This was Sinner’s first-ever triumph at the Spanish capital and he has now won titles in nine out of the ten Masters events present on the tour. A victory at the Rome Masters will make him just the second player after Novak Djokovic to complete the Career Golden Masters.

However, the Italian is unsure about participating in the upcoming tournament. He has been a very active figure on the tour, especially in last few months and it appears that the fatigue is now starting to take a toll on his body.

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“Rome will be a different story. For my part, I’m trying to recover a lot on nights of sleep. Last night was a great night’s sleep for me, I slept many hours, and I felt very fresh this morning. I’ve played a lot in the last month and a half, going very far in all the tournaments; Sure, it’s a great sign, but at the same time you tend to get a little more tired,” he had said during a press conference.

Will Sinner make the tough choice of participating at the Italian Open, or will he decide to rest until the French Open? Let us know what you think in the comments!