How Much Prize Money Does Jannik Sinner Earn After Taxes for Winning Miami Open 2026? Full Breakdown

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner scripted history in the Miami Open final. He reigned supreme at Hard Rock Stadium by defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 and became just the eighth man to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ triumph. He has also become the first men’s player to achieve the monumental feat since Roger Federer in 2017. The triumph in Miami further means that Sinner is about to receive a huge payday.

Being one of the biggest tournaments on the calendar, the Miami Open pays significantly well. A prize money total of $9,415,725 was announced for this year’s edition, and the winner will take a massive chunk of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the total prize money for the Miami Open 2026 winner?

Sinner will be taking home a hefty amount of $1,151,380 for winning the Miami Open. While the amount may be higher than last year, there isn’t a significant difference. In comparison, the last edition’s winner had received $1,124,380 as the cash prize.

However, this will not be the exact amount of money that Sinner will be receiving. The 24-year-old will have to pay the taxes as well, and this will see his earnings take a major cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much tax is deducted from the Miami Open 2026 prize money?

Sinner will lose a good portion of his prize money as he will be required to pay federal tax on income earned in the US. That figure is around 30% of the gross amount of income. This means that the Italian will be taking a deduction of approximately $345,414 from the original cash prize provided to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago 2026 Miami Open Presented By Itau – Day 7 Jannik Sinner of Italy looks at his team during his match against Corentin Moutet of France on Day 7 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 23, 2026. Miami Gardens FL United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMauricioxPaizx originalFilename:paiz-miamiope260323_npKr9.jpg

He could have lost even more money if the state income tax had been imposed. However, luckily for him, no state income tax is imposed in Florida, meaning that there will be no additional tax withholding. The same isn’t the case with the Indian Wells Open, which is held in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

In comparison, the winner at Indian Wells not only faces a 30% deduction on the gross amount, but an additional 7% of the amount is deducted due to the California state income tax. This means that the winner loses approximately $426,010 from the gross amount.

Coming back, Sinner will not have to pay anything to the government of the country he is residing in. This is because he lives in Monaco, where every citizen is exempt from paying tax.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jannik Sinner’s prize money after taxes?

With Sinner taking a cut of approximately $345,414 from the original prize money of $1,151,380, his earnings will be close to $805,966. This is still more than the gross amount that Jiri Lehecka will receive as prize money for reaching the final of the Miami Open. The Czech will be earning $612,340 as the runner-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Lehecka may have caused multiple upsets on his way to the final, he proved to be no match for Sinner. The latter was totally dominant throughout the encounter, as he had been in all his previous matches in the tournament.

Jannik Sinner’s commanding performance at the Miami Open

Despite having a tricky path on his way to the final, Sinner didn’t even lose a single set throughout the competition. The Italian began his campaign from the Round of 64 due to his high ranking. He defeated Damir Džumhur 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round before knocking out Corentin Moutet with a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago March 21, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: Jannik Sinner ITA reacts during the 2nd round MenÃ s Singles match at the Miami Open on March 21, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAsd3_ 20260321_znp_sd3_004 Copyright: xMichelexEvexSandbergx

Alex Michelsen would be the Italian’s next victim and was handed a 7-5, 6-7 defeat. Sinner then met Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinal, and though it was expected to be a close affair, the World No. 2 comfortably prevailed 6-2, 6-2.

The 24-year-old would then go on to record his seventh consecutive triumph over Alexander Zverev. A commanding 6-3, 7-6 win in the semifinals against the German was enough to send him to the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinner would keep up this form against Lehecka to win his second trophy of the year. There couldn’t have been a better way for him to conclude the hard-court season.

He is expected to be in action at the Monte Carlo Open next. The tournament will be played on clay courts from April 5 to 12. However, he won’t be competing for just the singles title this time and will be in doubles action as well. He has formed a pairing with Belgium’s Zizou Bergs, and it remains to be seen how far the two will be able to go in the tournament.

Will Sinner carry on his fiery form into the European leg of the ATP Tour, or will he get outclassed on clay by the others? Let us know your opinion in the comments!