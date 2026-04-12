How Much Prize Money Does Jannik Sinner Earn After Taxes for Winning Monte Carlo Masters 2026? Full Breakdown

Jannik Sinner clinched his third title of the year with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters. And with that victory in Monte Carlo, a significant payday is on the way for the Italian.

As one of the most prestigious stops on the ATP calendar, the Monte Carlo Masters offers substantial rewards. Along with the coveted 1000 ranking points, the financial stakes are just as impressive. The total prize pool for the 2026 edition stands at €6,309,095, with the champion set to walk away with a sizeable share of that amount.

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What is the total prize money for the Monte Carlo Masters 2026 winner?

Jannik Sinner will take home €974,370 for winning the Monte Carlo Masters. The prize money has seen a slight bump from last year, though the increase isn’t particularly significant, compared to €946,610 awarded to the previous champion from a total prize pool of €6,128,940.

There’s an added bonus for Sinner as well. Despite being Italian, he has been based in Monaco since 2020, meaning he gets to keep the full amount without local income tax deductions.

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How much tax is deducted from the Monte Carlo Masters 2026 prize money?

Jannik Sinner won’t have to pay personal income tax on his winnings from the Monte Carlo Masters. That’s because Monaco does not levy personal income tax on its residents, allowing him to keep the full prize amount.

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The situation was quite different at the Miami Open last month. There, the Italian had to pay U.S. federal taxes on his earnings. Despite receiving $1,151,380 in prize money, roughly 30%, about $345,414, was deducted, bringing his net earnings down to around $805,966.

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While Sinner benefits from Monaco’s tax structure, the same doesn’t apply to Carlos Alcaraz, who remains subject to taxation on his tournament income

How much did Carlos Alcaraz earn in Monte Carlo Masters 2026?

As the runner-up, the Spaniard will be receiving an amount of €532,120 along with 650 ranking points. However, around 46% of this amount will be deducted as tax by the Spanish government.

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This means that Alcaraz’s total earnings from the Monte Carlo Masters will be brought down to approximately €244,775.

Jannik Sinner stamps authority over Carlos Alcaraz in Monte Carlo final

Sinner recorded his first-ever triumph at the Monte Carlo Masters with a hard-fought victory over Alcaraz in the final. Though the match did get concluded in two sets, it still went on for two hours and 15 minutes. Momentum shifted several times during each set, multiple breaks of serves took place, and both the players gave it their all on the court.

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The first set proved to be pretty evenly-matched and would get settled in a tiebreaker. Sinner went on to claim the first set after Alcaraz struck a double-fault while being a set point down.

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The Spaniard started the second set on a positive note and raced to a 3-1 lead. Though the match looked set to head into a deciding set at one stage, Sinner went on to break Alcaraz’s serve twice and clinched the set comfortably.

The Italian now heads to the Madrid Masters with his first clay court win of the season. On the other hand, the Spaniard will be aiming to win his first Masters title of the year in his home event.