How Much Prize Money Is on Offer at the 2026 Miami Open? Full Purse Breakdown

With Indian Wells concluded, it is now time for the second Masters 1000 event of the month to begin. The Miami Open is all set to commence on March 17 and will be played on the hard courts present at the Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. With a massive 1,000 ranking points on the line, the majority of the biggest names are expected to participate in the competition. After all, it pays more than any other Masters 1000 tournament except for Indian Wells.

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Over the years, the Miami Open has awarded the men’s and women’s singles players with the same prize money, and this will be the case once again this year. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles at the 2025 Miami Open received a hefty amount of $1,124,380 each as the prize money.

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Notably, the tournament had witnessed one of the biggest upsets of the season last year as rising star Jakub Menšík had defeated heavy favorite Novak Djokovic 7-6, 7-6 in the final. This was the Czech’s first ATP title triumph of his career in the men’s singles event. On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka had won the coveted title last year by defeating Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the final.

She will be heading into the Miami Open as the favorite once again, especially after her maiden triumph at Indian Wells. However, the other top seeds like Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Coco Gauff will definitely be in contention for the title as well.

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There will be tough competition when it comes to men’s singles,, too. After not being able to participate last year due to a suspension, Jannik Sinner will be making his return to the Miami Open this time around. He will be brimming with confidence, especially after his triumphant campaign at the Indian Wells. The in-form Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be among the top contenders as well.

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Given the presence of numerous notable players in the tournament, we anticipate a substantial overall purse for both the singles and doubles events.

What is the total prize money for the 2026 Miami Open?

The ATP men’s singles and men’s doubles events at the Miami Open have a total prize money pool of $9,415,725. The WTA has exactly matched this amount for the women’s singles and women’s doubles competition.

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In comparison, an amount of $9,193,540 had been announced as the prize money for the previous edition of the tournament. This year’s cash prize is higher than most Masters 1000 events, but not by much.

How much does the Miami Open singles champion earn?

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The winners of the men’s and women’s singles at the 2026 Miami Open will earn $1,151,380 each. In comparison, the champions last year had gotten $1,124,380 each.

On the other hand, the runners-up will be awarded prize money of $612,340, while the semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will earn $340,190 and $193,645, respectively. The players who are knocked out in the early rounds won’t be walking away empty-handed either.

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The players who make it to the fourth round will get $105,720 as a cash prize, while those who fail to make it past the third round will earn $61,865. Those who will fall at the second hurdle will be awarded $36,110, and the players who bow out in the first round itself will be given $24,335.

What is the Full Round-by-Round Prize Money Breakdown?

Here is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Miami Open –

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ROUND PRIZE MONEY CHAMPION $1,151,380 RUNNER-UP $612,340 SEMI-FINAL $340,190 QUARTER-FINAL $193,645 ROUND OF 16 $105,720 ROUND OF 32 $61,865 ROUND OF 64 $36,110 ROUND OF 96 $24,335

How much prize money is available in doubles events?

When it comes to doubles, there has once again been a small increase in the prize money in comparison to last year. The winning pair in the men’s and women’s doubles events at the 2026 Miami Open will take home $468,200 each, along with the 1000 ranking points. Meanwhile, the winners last year had received $457,150 each as the prize money.

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The finalists will be handed an amount of $247,870 each, while the semi-finalists will receive $133,110 each as the cash prize. Those who get knocked out in the last eight will be given $66,570 each, while the pairs that get eliminated in the first and second rounds will earn $19,510 and $35,700, respectively.

With the second of the “Sunshine Double” slams all set to begin, it remains to be seen who will reign supreme in Miami. Let us know about your predictions in the comments!