Hubert Hurkacz’s Sister Makes WTA Debut But Home Soil Brings Heartbreak

Making her Tour-level debut in her home event in Warsaw, Nika Hurkacz would have been optimistic about her chances, but crashed out of the event after a brutal loss. Sister of former World No. 6 Hubert Hurkacz, Nika entered the Polish Open as a wild card in the qualifying rounds, marking her first appearance at Challenger level.

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She faced Bulgaria’s Lia Karatancheva, who dismantled the Pole 6-1, 6-1 in just 1 hour and 9 minutes. Home comforts weren’t enough. Karatancheva broke serve early and repeatedly, while Hurkacz managed to save only one of eight break points she faced across the match and converted less than a quarter of her return chances in either set. She did win the opening game of the second set but lost six straight games from there to close out the loss.

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Coming from a sporting family, Nika is not the only athlete in the Hurkacz household. Their parents were athletes themselves, with their mother, Zofia, a tennis player, and their father, Krzysztof, a university-level swimmer.

This might have been Nika Hurkacz’s maiden Challenger event, but she has been doing the rounds at lower-level ITF events over the last couple of seasons, without much success. The Hurkacz siblings aren’t the only instance of a brother-sister duo making it to the tennis Tours; the golden standard of sibling success in the sport belongs to Marat Safin and Dinara Safina, who each reached No. 1 in men’s and women’s tennis, respectively.

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While Nika Hurkacz was playing a Challenger event to make her Tour-level debut, her brother had to grind through Challenger tennis of his own this season after falling behind in the rankings due to injury and a loss of form.

Hubert Hurkacz Has Struggled With Injuries in the Last One Year

Once one of the top-ranked players in the world just a couple of seasons ago, Hurkacz’s career has taken a major hit since surgery last year. He started 2026 with a strong showing in Poland’s winning United Cup campaign, beating the likes of Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz.

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Since the Australian Open, though, his form fell off a cliff. He lost seven consecutive matches, and his ranking dropped beyond 100. He played a couple of Challenger events in Punta Cana and Cagliari, reaching the final in the latter. A strong fourth-round showing at Wimbledon briefly pulled him back into the Top 100, but he was forced to retire in the fifth set against Jan-Lennard Struff at SW19.

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Recovering from that Wimbledon injury took another chunk out of his season, but Hurkacz is now set to resume play, entering the Canadian Open on a protected ranking to face Marcos Giron in the first round. At his peak, the former World No. 6 was a formidable hard-court player, winning six titles on the surface, including Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Shanghai. He’s also a former runner-up in Canada, falling to Pablo Carreño Busta in the 2022 final.