“I Almost S**t on My Pants” — French Open Star’s Unfiltered Admission Steals the Show After Grueling Battle

For the Italian Flavio Cobolli, a place in the French Open quarterfinal came with far more drama than expected. The Italian appeared to be cruising against Zachary Svajda after the second set with a 5-1 lead in the fourth set, but rising tension suddenly threatened to drag the contest into a decider. Although he eventually sealed the victory at Court Philippe-Chatrier, the emotional rollercoaster left Cobolli completely unfiltered as the pressure nearly pushed him to the edge.

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“The only thing that I understood today is that the match is never done. I almost s**t my pants,” Cobolli added in his post match interview while speaking with Caroline Garcia.

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Even after securing the victory, the 10th seed admitted the nerves had not completely disappeared. “Now I’m happy but I’m still nervous. I have to recover a bit now.”

Speaking further after his win in four sets, Cobolli explained how his mindset can sometimes work against him. “I think when the match is almost done, you start to think of it, and that’s the problem with my character, because I don’t like to think a bit. I just want to play my best tennis possible,” he said.

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The 24-year-old Roma native continued by explaining how pressure can change his game. “But if I think, especially if I’m nervous, I start to play a different tennis, and of course the Chatrier is not easy for everyone. So I think also the court was tough.”

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The match itself had several dramatic twists which captivated fans on the court. While the third set ended 6-7 (3-7) in Svajda’s favor, Cobolli responded strongly in the fourth.

He raced into a commanding 4-0 lead in quick time and looked set to close the contest comfortably. However, from 5-1 up he suddenly struggled to finish the American ace off and even wasted a match point at 5-4.

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The pressure continued to build as the finish line came into sight for him. Still, Cobolli found just enough composure in the tiebreak to seal victory after 3 hours and 21 minutes.

His achievement became even more notable considering the chaos elsewhere in the ATP draw. Cobolli was the only man to reach the R16 without dropping a set, while seven Top 10 seeds surprisingly failed to survive the opening week, including countrymen Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

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The run has now matched the best Grand Slam result of his career after reaching the Wimbledon QF last summer. “It’s for sure my favorite Grand Slam to play, because we (are) born on clay, and we have best feeling with the surface as Italians,” he shared.

And although the match eventually ended in 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5), it was a contest packed with tension, momentum swings, and plenty of on-court drama.

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Flavio Cobolli earns applause from French crowd after assisting Zachary Svajda

Apart from the tense finish at the end, one particular moment of sportsmanship from the Italian captured the attention of everyone inside the stadium.

During the first set of the match, with Flavio Cobolli leading Zachary Svajda 2-1, a worrying incident unfolded on court. The 23-year-old American was chasing down a ball when he sprinted toward the area near the umpire’s chair.

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As he attempted to reach the shot, Svajda lost his control completely and crashed heavily after running behind the chair. Zachary Svajda appeared to be in visible discomfort after the incident.

The Italian reacted immediately as he rushed across the court to check on his opponent and help him get back on his feet.

The fall also left a cut on Svajda’s elbow. However, showing impressive sportsmanship at the court, Flavio Cobolli then grabbed a water bottle and handed it to the American so he could clean the wound.

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The gesture did not go unnoticed. Commentators and fans at the Court Philippe-Chatrier quickly praised Cobolli for the respect and care he showed during a highly competitive Grand Slam match.

While his sportsmanship earned admiration, the Italian’s ambition to dig deep in the French Open continued to grow. Two of his fellow Italians, Matteo Berrettini and Matteo Arnaldi, were also scheduled to play later on Monday as they looked to join him in the latter stages of the tournament.

The Rome native has now collected a total of 13 wins during this year’s European clay-court swing. Along the way, he defeated the German Alexander Zverev in the Munich SF and later reached the QF in Madrid, where he secured another Top 10 victory over the former Grand Slam winner Daniil Medvedev.

Now, a major challenge awaits him in Paris. Standing between Cobolli and a place in the Semis is fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets.

As the Italian continues his impressive run and dreams of reaching the final, all eyes are now on whether Cobolli can take the next step and book a place in the French Open semis.