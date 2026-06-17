“I Am Also a Fighter”- Alex Eala Reveals What She Did to Secure Elena Rybakina Face-Off in Berlin

Grass courts have long had a habit of fast-tracking careers. Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon as a teenager. Coco Gauff announced herself to the world at 15. The sport’s fastest surface has often rewarded players willing to embrace risk under pressure, and Alexandra Eala added her own chapter to that tradition in Berlin on Tuesday.

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Facing reigning Queen’s Club champion Donna Vekic, Eala recovered from an early 2-0 deficit and weathered multiple momentum swings to claim a 7-5, 6-4 victory. The win set up a second meeting of the season with Elena Rybakina, the Australian Open champion who defeated her in Rome last month.

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The defining moment arrived while serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set. Vekic surged to a 0-40 lead, but Eala responded by saving all three break points before sealing the match behind a pair of unreturnable serves. “I told myself that she’s fighting back, but I’m also a fighter,” Eala said afterward. “Donna is an incredible player and she’s been showcasing it a lot lately.”

More significant than the scoreline was how Eala won. Entering Berlin, questions remained about a serve that has frequently come under pressure against elite opposition. In Rome, Rybakina broke her four times. Coco Gauff, Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova have all exposed the shot during dominant victories this season. Against Vekic, however, Eala fired seven aces, committed only two double faults and saved 12 of 14 break points, producing one of her strongest serving performances of 2026.

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Former world No. 9 Andrea Petkovic recently identified Eala’s serve as the biggest obstacle separating her from the sport’s elite, saying, “The serve is very inconsistent. She has those weeks where she can’t make first serves and the second is very attackable.”

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Eala later revealed the mindset behind that late-match composure. “I think after one point, especially if she wins it with a winner, you just have to recollect, forget the last point and stay in the moment,” she said. “I decide before I serve.”

That serving improvement will face its biggest examination yet against one of the most dominant servers in women’s tennis.

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Alexandra Eala Will Go Up Against Elena Rybakina in Berlin

Rybakina presents a challenge unlike almost anyone else on tour. The 2022 Wimbledon champion and reigning Australian Open winner owns one of the most feared serves in the women’s game, holding serve at an elite rate throughout 2026. Since lifting the Wimbledon trophy four years ago, she has established herself as one of the tour’s premier grass-court players, making her a daunting opponent for any player still searching for consistency on serve.

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Eala’s grass-court swing has quietly become one of the most encouraging stretches of her season. She arrived in Berlin fresh off a title run in Birmingham, where she defeated Priscila Hon, Rebeka Masarova and Nikola Bartunkova. The Vekic victory further strengthened a growing belief that grass may be the surface best suited to her aggressive ball-striking and early court positioning.

Their most recent meeting offered a glimpse of the challenge ahead. Rybakina defeated Eala 6-4, 6-3 in Rome, winning 73 percent of her first-serve points and breaking the Filipina four times. Yet Berlin presents a different environment. Grass rewards first-strike tennis, and Eala arrives with far more confidence after her Birmingham title and arguably the most complete serving display of her season against Vekic.

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A victory over Rybakina would likely stand as the biggest singles win in Philippine tennis history while strengthening Eala’s push toward a Wimbledon seeding. It would also validate the improvements she displayed against Vekic, where a player long criticized for her serve delivered one of the most composed performances of her season when the match was on the line.