Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton‘s reported breakup has certainly become the talk of the town. Although neither of them has yet made a statement regarding the matter, it has been widely reported that they have ended their relationship after being together for nearly two years. While Shelton has remained completely silent since the news first came out, the same hasn’t been the case with Rodman. She has left a cryptic message on social media, which has only increased suspicions of the breakup.

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Rodman shared an Instagram story captioned “Happy Thanksgiving”. While the story may look completely normal at first glance, there was a message in the picture she posted that hinted that the Washington Spirit forward isn’t going through the best of times.

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“I am resilient and can overcome the toughest times,” the message read. “I am so grateful to be alive, healthy and thriving.”

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the couple decided to end their relationship due to conflicting schedules and constant travel. The news came as a surprise to many because Rodman was seen attending many of Shelton’s matches at the US Open. Despite being in the middle of the NWSL season, she regularly flew back and forth from Washington, D.C., to New York in order to cheer the World No. 4 from his player’s box.

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If this wasn’t enough, then Rodman stayed courtside as Shelton defeated Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller that went on till 3:33 AM ET. Furthermore, she took a private jet almost immediately after playing a match for the Washington Spirit and arrived in time to witness Shelton take on Alexander Zverev in the final. Even the 24-year-old admitted that he was stunned to find out that Rodman was present in the stands during the match.

Imago FLUSHING NY- SEPTEMBER 08: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Ben Shelton at the quarter finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2026 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x Copyright: xIMAGO/MediaPunchx

“Yeah, I mean, it means everything. I knew she was coming,” he said after the final. “I knew it was going to be pretty close to impossible to get here, but even just making the effort and trying is insane. I guess she kind of showed up as I was losing, which for her probably sucked. But yeah, we’ve made a lot of sacrifices for each other. We’ve traveled the world to try to support each other when we can. It means a lot.”

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With the way Shelton spoke about Rodman, it felt that the two were very close. Many are now left wondering what changed in these last few months. The news of their breakup arrived without any reports of a rift. Additionally, they haven’t deleted each other’s pictures from their respective social media accounts.

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While the two are yet to address the rumors publicly, Rodman has already posted multiple cryptic messages hinting at the split since the news broke. One of her previous Instagram stories had also made headlines due to a message that hinted at the breakup.

One of Trinity Rodman’s previous messages fueled the breakup rumors

Rodman shared the story a day after the reports of her and Shelton’s breakup emerged. She posted a photo sitting by a plane window and captioned it, “Trusting the process. Reset time.” Though the caption was brief, many still felt that she was indirectly addressing the breakup with Shelton.

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However, the post could very well have been tied to a completely different thing. It could be related to Rodman missing the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship because of a shoulder injury, which she had sustained during the NWSL championship game.

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Interestingly, the reports of their split come at a time when both players have suffered painful defeats in their respective sports. On one hand, Rodman’s Washington Spirit suffered a 2-1 defeat to Kansas City Current in the NWSL Championship game. Rodman’s 99th-minute goal proved to be consolatory as Kansas City held on to secure the coveted title.

On the other hand, Shelton recently lost the Paris Masters final against Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard got the better of him again in the semifinals of the ATP Finals. This result brought Shelton’s season to a bitter end, and he will now be aiming to make a strong start in the Australian swing in January.