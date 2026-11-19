Flavio Cobolli had waited years to reach the ATP Finals. He arrived in Turin after the best season of his career, ready to represent Italy on one of tennis’s biggest stages. But his debut ended in heartbreak. After losing 7-6(6), 6-0 to Frances Tiafoe, the Italian struggled to hold back tears during his press conference and apologized to the supporters who had backed him throughout the tournament.

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“This is definitely the match that makes me the saddest of my career,” Cobolli admitted. “Playing in Italy is always difficult for us, but it is also a big dream. I am sorry also to the fans who have always supported me. I am very disappointed.”

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The defeat hurt because Cobolli had a real chance to take the opening set. He led 3-1 and held two set points at 6-4 in the tiebreak. Tiafoe saved both and won four consecutive points to take the set. The American then dominated the second, completing a bagel in just 29 minutes.

Cobolli believed he had deserved to win the first set. He could not explain the sudden change in his level, though he offered some physical context. “I think I’m still not at 100% after my injury. I played great tennis for the first hour, and then I started to feel tired. I tried to move, but I couldn’t move well. And it happened also in the first match.”

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The injury dated back to the Vienna Open in October. Cobolli retired against fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini after experiencing discomfort in his left thigh. He later revealed that he had felt something during his previous match but had tried to continue. Medical checks identified a minor muscle strain, and he subsequently withdrew from the Paris Masters rather than risk aggravating it.

Although Cobolli had said before arriving in Turin that the injury was behind him, his comments after the Tiafoe defeat showed that he was still not fully recovered. He also pointed to the court conditions and his limited preparation in the days before the match. He did not blame the injury alone for the loss, and rejected the suggestion that pressure was the main reason.

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“I felt a lot of weight on my shoulders,” he said. “But once again, it wasn’t a matter of tension or pressure. I just wanted to do well for the fans and for the people working with me. Today, I couldn’t do it.”

The expectations were understandable. Cobolli was the only Italian in the singles field, and this was his first appearance at the season-ending tournament in front of his home supporters. He described qualifying as something he had not expected himself. “I don’t think anyone in this room believed that I could make it to the Nitto ATP Finals, neither did anyone from my team, not even I [believed].”

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His early-season form helps explain that disbelief. Cobolli endured a four-match losing streak before turning his campaign around. He went on to win the ATP 500 title in Acapulco, reach the final at Roland Garros, finish runner-up in Munich and make deep runs at Wimbledon and Cincinnati. Those results helped him climb to a career-high No. 6 and secure his first ATP Finals qualification.

The Turin defeat was therefore a painful ending to a breakthrough year, rather than a reflection of the season as a whole. Cobolli made that distinction himself: “But at the same time I am, as you said, proud of this season, of the people who I found by my side, my friends. I am trying to chase my dream with great enjoyment, and today in the second set I didn’t enjoy it.”

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Frances Tiafoe Credits Hard Work for Comeback Against Flavio Cobolli

Tiafoe’s victory was built on the composure he has worked to develop throughout 2026. After falling behind 1-3 and facing two set points in the tiebreak, the American stayed in a long rally and forced Cobolli to find a winner. Tiafoe won the point, then the next three, before taking control of the match in the second set.

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“The 6/4 point is literally why I put all that work in in the last year,” he said. Tiafoe credited the work he has done to bring more discipline and structure to his game, including his partnership with performance coach Dr. Mark Kovacs.

The improvement has accompanied a strong season. Tiafoe won his first ATP 500 title in Halle, reached the Cincinnati Masters final, and made the US Open semifinals. His 7-6(6), 6-0 win over Cobolli gave him his first victory at the ATP Finals and kept his semifinal hopes alive. It also confirmed Carlos Alcaraz’s place in the last four.

For Cobolli, however, the night was about a missed opportunity and the people he felt he had let down. He will still face Alcaraz in his final group match, but his first Turin campaign has already ended in a way he never imagined.