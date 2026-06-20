“I Buy My Own Shoes” – Catalonia’s Best ATP Pro Makes Brutal Admission Despite His Major Breakthrough

David Jordà won his first Challenger title in Istanbul at the age of 31. Three weeks later, he won his second in Lyon. The very next day, he entered the world’s top 200 for the first time in his career. By any measure, 2026 has been a breakthrough year for Jordà, whose tumultuous career has yet to be rewarded by the sport. Yet despite being the best tennis player in all of Catalonia, he remains a man of humble means.

With no sponsor behind him, Jordà is responsible for his competitive ensemble — rackets, strings, and even attire. He played his last match in Uniqlo pants, a Hanta shirt, Artengo socks, and Asics sneakers. “I buy my own shoes,” he told Punto de Break. The candor with which Jordà tackled the sponsorship issue highlighted a sense of acceptance.

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“Age matters, I understand that from a business perspective. A player has to be profitable. You need to have notoriety and influence, but being ranked 190 in the world, you’re not going to sell two shirts. I don’t have a problem with this. I play with what works best for my performance,” he said.

The Catalan athlete knew the economics of a sport where commercial interest is almost exclusively based on ranking, age, and social media followers. At 32, the Spaniard, who only made the top 200 this month, hardly meets those categories. A fleeting sponsorship until the age of 19 has been followed by nothing for over a decade in professional tennis. Yet, his tale is one of the many dotting professional tennis.

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Similar to Jordà, hundreds of players on the Challenger circuit face financial challenges and play in near anonymity. The prize money at the events where Jordà has been playing, CH75 and CH100, hardly provides for the type of coaching setup he has developed around himself — a common occurrence at higher levels. Currently, he is working with coach Pepe Juárez, who travels with him from Seville, while physical trainer Ernest Baiget, psychologist Marcos Gaspar, and other support staff remain in Andorra and Tarragona.

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“It’s a big team. That’s why I keep using the plural,” Jordà acknowledged. All of it, funded without a single equipment or clothing sponsor.

Yet it’s not the financial compromise that makes his story compelling, but the timeframe. Born in Tarragona in 1994, Jordà worked his way up the lower divisions of the men’s game, but injuries consistently slowed him down. He tore his calf muscle at the Conde de Godó tournament after his first ATP victory, then tore his ankle ligaments on his return. By his own admission, 2025 was a year of inconsistency and feeling lost. It all changed at the Rome Challenger in April when he lost 6-4, 7-5 and walked off with one conclusion.

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“Things have to change. We have to take more shots.” He was also inspired by watching another player who refused to view age as a barrier, Marco Trungelliti, reach the final in Marrakech. The two now live on the same block in Andorra and exchange messages almost daily.

Jordà’s Istanbul triumph came in May and was followed by another title win in Lyon on June 14 — a birthday gift earned through sheer persistence. “It was the best way to give myself a great present. We were already thinking about whose birthday it was in a couple of weeks, so we could find the perfect good luck charm,” he said.

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The levity hid something deeper. For years, Jordà had been insisting upon fighting to the end, regardless of blank dates and empty returns. His determination remains unwavering in 2026. It’s just that the results have caught up.

A first Grand Slam and a wedding waiting at the end of the season

Now sitting 190th, Jordà is aiming for a spot in the US Open qualifying draw in late August, his first appearance at a Grand Slam tournament in any category.

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“It was a lifelong goal, like every player’s. You always dream of reaching these tournaments. I won’t say it’s just another tournament, but the goal is the same: to get there, compete, enjoy it, and do my best,” he said.

He’s playing more hard courts than just about any of his Spanish rivals, while moving his schedule toward the surface that better serves his chances. Jordà is seeking out tournaments that have shallower competition between now and New York.

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The dramatic jump in rankings, exceeding 150 spots in mere weeks, has affected his schedule without bringing fundamental shifts. Despite his current ranking, he plays at a Challenger level and is under no illusions about it. For the moment, Jordà feels his skill level is sufficient to reach the top 100.

But that ambition means the Tarragona native’s annual August vacation with his partner is now impossible. Too much tennis to play, and October is reserved anyway, with wedding bells set to replace umpire calls.

“It will be a very special time. There will be time to get away at the end of the season,” he concluded.

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A first-time appearance in Grand Slam Qualifiers and a wedding, for David Jordà, the year has been more than enough. No sponsor, no problem.