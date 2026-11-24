While her WTA Finals campaign proved to be a disappointing one, Coco Gauff still managed to end her season on a positive note. She played a key role in Team USA’s thumping 4-0 victory over Hungary in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs. This victory was really important, as it meant that the team became eligible to compete in the tournament’s qualifiers next year. Finishing the season with a title win in Cincinnati and an impressive win-loss record of 49-16, Gauff remained consistently good throughout the year. However, in a brief season windup, the American also admitted to having very tough times off the court.

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“I don’t feel like making a long winded post about 2026 but I still just wanted to say a little note on this year because I am really proud of my season,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “This has been my most consistent season yet which was the goal at the start of the year. I had some hard times off court but I came out stronger and happier because of it.”

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Despite not battling any serious injuries during the season, Gauff did find it hard to adapt to the grueling demands of the Tour. It was quite an exhausting year for the 22-year-old as she regularly featured in tournaments. The effects of playing so much started to show in the final few months of the season.

Notably, Gauff withdrew from the Wuhan Open despite being the defending champion, citing exhaustion and fatigue. She also didn’t appear to be at her physical best at the WTA Finals and had to take a medical timeout for lower-back tightness during the clash against Marta Kostyuk. She eventually overcame the issue to rack up a 6-4, 7-5 victory. But this result wasn’t enough, as Jessica Pegula qualified for the semifinals because of having a better set record than Gauff.

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Despite the group-stage exit at the WTA Finals, Gauff finished the season as the highest-ranked American player. She is currently ranked No. 4 with 6,163 points and is just three points ahead of Pegula’s tally. She played exceptionally well in the USA’s clash against Hungary in her hometown at the Delray Beach Tennis Center as the team continued its perfect record at the venue. They have now won all five Billie Jean King Cup ties that have been played there.

Gauff provided the team with a strong start, defeating Dalma Galfi in a match that was severely affected by rain. A spell of showers and thunder suspended the clash for over five hours, with the American leading 6-1, 2-1. But Galfi was no match for Gauff as the play resumed and the latter racked up a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory.

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Imago Coco Gauff macht die Faust und jubelt,Jubel,Emotion,, Damen Einzel, Ladies Singles, US Open Championships, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA . *** Coco Gauff pumps her fist and celebrates Cheers Excitement Women s Singles US Open Championships Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Flushing Meadows, New York, USA Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

Ann Li doubled Team USA’s lead with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Anna Bondar. Gauff then returned to the court to play doubles alongside Taylor Townsend, and the two recorded a solid 6-4, 6-3 win against Galfi and Bondar to take the tie out of Hungary’s reach. Finally, Ashlyn Krueger’s 6-2, 6-1 win over Adrienn Nagy saw Team USA complete a clean sweep.

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This match may have also helped Gauff find her doubles partner for the 2028 LA Olympics. This was just the second time she teamed up with Townsend, but the two absolutely dominated against Galfi and Bondar. Townsend, who completed a Career Grand Slam in doubles earlier at the US Open, was very impressed with Gauff’s performance and may as well team up with her at the next edition of the Summer Games.

Taylor Townsend hinted at forming a doubles pair with Coco Gauff at the Olympics

After their doubles victory, Townsend said that she hoped the crowd enjoyed seeing her play with Gauff because “this is the partnership for 2028 Olympics.” She further highlighted that she loves playing alongside the 22-year-old.

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“I enjoy playing with Coco,” she said after the match. “It’s always super fun. I know we’d play well together. Our games match up well together. Coco is an amazing player and such an icon in the sport who is really paving the way. I never want to shy away from the impact she’s had. I love being on the same side of the net as Coco. She’s a great person, and that’s what I value.”

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Interestingly, Townsend wasn’t even supposed to team up with Gauff in the clash against Hungary. Desirae Krawczyk was set to be her partner instead, but team captain Lindsay Davenport made a late change to the lineup. She made Townsend partner with Gauff instead and later revealed that this was what they had planned if the team had a 2-0 advantage.

Gauff and Townsend had previously teamed up at the 2024 Madrid Open. They racked up two wins in the tournament, but were eventually eliminated by the pair of Laura Siegemund and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals.

Despite not playing doubles competitively for well over two years, Gauff and Townsend were in perfect rhythm during their clash. It remains to be seen whether the two will really team up at the LA Olympics.