“I Will Call You Something Else” — Aryna Sabalenka Sparks Wedding Buzz After Brisbane Win

The tragic passing of her former boyfriend, NHL star Konstantin Koltsov, in 2024, left Aryna Sabalenka devastated. But it was during that difficult time that the world No. 1 found solace in her current boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. The two have now been together for more than a year, and it appears the “boyfriend” label may soon be upgraded to something more.

Just last year, the 27-year-old made headlines when she reacted to a proposal in the stands during her US Open third-round match against Leylah Fernandez at Louis Armstrong Stadium. “I don’t want this kind of proposal. But I looked at my boyfriend. Yeah (smiling). No pressure,” she said at the time.

Now, after clinching an emphatic win over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the final at the Brisbane International, the Belarusian cheekily hinted at her own marriage plans. “As always, last but not least, thank you, my team, for handling me,” Sabalenka began in a clip shared by Tennis Letter just hours ago.

“I mean, I’m really the toughest one to handle, and you guys are the toughest people in the world if you can handle me. So thank you, guys. I love you,” she added. “And thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully, soon I will call you something else, right? Let’s just put a bit of extra pressure on, right?”

As the camera cut to her boyfriend in the stands, he looked visibly thrilled, flashing a wide smile from ear to ear. While the couple hasn’t officially taken that next step yet, Sabalenka’s playful comments were more than enough to spark excitement, and it feels like fans may be in for some happy news sooner rather than later.

Focusing on the match itself, it was a thoroughly dominant showing from Aryna Sabalenka. The 27-year-old stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the opening set before briefly losing her rhythm as her first serve faltered and her 23-year-old opponent capitalized on second-serve chances. Familiar frustration crept in, with Sabalenka flashing her trademark hangdog expressions and looking skyward after sending a few shots long, but the wobble proved short-lived.

After regrouping at 3-3, Sabalenka tightened up her game, cut down on risky swings, and began applying relentless pressure with her trademark power and precision. The world No. 1 quickly closed out the opening set and carried that momentum straight into the second, racing to another 3-0 lead after breaking Kostyuk’s opening service game once again.

This time, there was no opening for a comeback. Kostyuk was forced into a fight simply to hold serve, managing it just three times as Sabalenka remained firmly in control from the baseline. The match ended decisively when Kostyuk sent a return into the net on Sabalenka’s first championship point, handing the Belarusian her 22nd WTA title in emphatic fashion.

With the Australian Open set to begin on January 18, Aryna Sabalenka will now be aiming for a third title in Melbourne and a fifth Grand Slam crown overall. Her commanding performance in the intense Brisbane heat suggests she’ll be a formidable presence at Melbourne Park this month. As for marriage, well, things have indeed been coming up roses in her personal life.

Aryna Sabalenka credits boyfriend for support during tough times

During an interview with People magazine last year, Aryna Sabalenka opened up about the emotional support she received during one of the most challenging periods of her life.

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff. Even when things are going wrong in my career, he was my biggest support,” she said.

That constant presence and encouragement from Georgios Frangulis clearly played a significant role in helping Sabalenka navigate difficult moments both on and off the court.

And in case you didn’t know much about her boyfriend, Frangulis was born in São Paulo to Greek parents and originally set out on a legal career, studying law at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado.

However, instead of sitting for the bar exam, he chose to follow his entrepreneurial ambitions. That decision paid off, as he went on to build Oakberry into a globally recognized brand known for its açaí bowls and smoothies. With Sabalenka now serving as a brand ambassador, the company has continued to grow, benefiting from her global profile and influence.

Now, while nothing has been made official, her recent comments have fueled plenty of speculation. If things continue on their current path, it wouldn’t be surprising if fans see the next big step in their relationship sooner rather than later.