“I Can Not Make American Dream Come True”: Alexander Zverev Sends Warning To Ben Shelton & Frances Tiafoe

Alexander Zverev knows exactly what awaits him in the US Open final. With an American on the other side of the net, and the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd behind him, he should be intimidated. But turns out Zverev has other plans.

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“Yeah, I think it’s going to be incredibly special, especially these two guys, Frances and Ben; they’re crowd favorites here in New York,” Zverev said during his on-court interview. “Everybody loves them, and I think tonight is going to be an absolutely epic semifinal. I’m looking forward to watching it, and hopefully I can not make the American dream come true on Sunday.”

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It has been quite a turnaround for Zverev this year. The world No. 2 secured his place in the US Open final after getting past Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6). just three months after he won the French Open, his first Grand Slam title. He admitted that even his own team had been laughing at how badly he was playing earlier in the tournament.

“Sitting with my team in the locker room, and we were actually laughing our a** off how bad I was playing,” Zverev said. “And, you know, that kind of sense of humor, it helped me. I was so close so many times… and I’m enjoying it. I love playing these big finals, and I can’t wait for Sunday.”

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Zverev will go against Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton in the finals. Whoever comes through, the American will have the crowd firmly on his side when the final gets underway.

It will be Zverev’s sixth Grand Slam final and his first US Open final since 2020, when he lost to Dominic Thiem after leading by two sets. This time, though, he’ll have an entire stadium hoping he doesn’t win, and Zverev seems more than happy to embrace that challenge.

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This is a developing story…