“I Cannot Accommodate”- Coco Gauff Issues Warning to People Stressing Her Parents at US Open

US Open tickets for Coco Gauff matches are off-limits, even if one is a family member. The World No.4 publicly backed her mother’s decision to warn family members not to ask for tickets as Gauff gears up for a second title in New York, as main draw action starts at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (August 30).

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“I did not know she was posting this, but ya’ll done stressed my mom and dad out,” said Gauff on her Instagram story while resharing her mother’s post. “She’s not wrong, haha. Reposting because no, I cannot accommodate you and your plus six entourage 2 hours before my match.” Given that Gauff is one of the biggest draws on the WTA right now, demand for tickets to her matches is always high, especially at the US Open.

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Gauff’s tweet came on the back of a post from her mother, Candi, who warned family members not to pester the family for US Open tickets, as the family had already accounted for the guests who would be attending Gauff’s matches.

“I apologize in advance for this blunt, but necessary statement. I know you are very excited about Coco playing in the US Open. Me too!!!” said Candi in an Instagram post. “Coco’s guest ticket request have already been accounted for. Unfortunately, I will not be able to hook you up with a ticket. Please make arrangements to purchase a ticket.”

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Playing in New York already adds extra pressure for Gauff and her team, as the scrutiny of the American press is on her. Her parents are integral members of her team, with her father being her childhood coach and still acting as a mentor, whereas her mother is a regular presence in the Americans’ box.

Her father travels with her to most events, but often does not come to the box because of the tension and pressure of a high-stakes match. It goes without saying that Gauff’s parents are already under a huge amount of pressure, watching their daughter play for the biggest trophies in the sport, a pressure that could do well without family requests for extra tickets.

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It goes without saying that demand for Coco Gauff tickets will be sky high this time around, given the American’s form. She is coming to New York on the back of winning the title in Cincinnati, something she did back in 2023 as well, before going on to clinch the crown in New York. The American also reached the semifinals in Toronto, losing a close three-set match to Elena Rybakina.

Given her recent hard-court form, Gauff is one of the favorites for the US Open title, but the American does have a tricky draw. She starts her campaign against Zeynep Sonmez, after which she might face Paula Badosa in the second round, with the Spaniard having a 5-3 head-to-head record, having already beaten the American once in Berlin this year. She would potentially face Sara Bejlek in the third round, having already beaten the Czech in the Cincinnati semifinal.

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Gauff’s potential fourth-round match against Alexandra Eala is a fixture eagerly anticipated by fans and tournament organizers alike, given the popularity of both players. Once deep in the draw, Gauff will have tougher challenges in the form of Mirra Andreeva, Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka, but given the new aggressive style of tennis she has been playing over the last two months, the World No.4 would pit herself against any opposition.