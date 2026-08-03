“I Deserve It”- Arthur Gea Makes US Open Plea After Los Cabos Triumph

Having turned pro in 2023, Arthur Gea finally ended the wait for his maiden ATP title in Los Cabos. The Frenchman triumphed against Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 in the final to win the ATP 250 event. But Gea had a surprise request in store for the French Tennis Federation (FFT) after the final.

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The 21-year-old was ranked No. 127 when the entry list for the US Open officially closed. This means that the only way he can now reach the main draw is to either win three qualifying rounds or receive a wildcard entry. Gea feels that he has done enough to earn a wildcard and wants the FFT to provide him with it.

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“I hope to receive a wild-card from the FFT for the US Open,” he said after winning the final. “I think I deserve it after a great week like that. Top 100, that’s a fantastic milestone. It can open doors to a slightly different program.”

Gea is expected to rise 45 places in the rankings following his triumph in Los Cabos. He is likely to reach a career-high rank of No. 82 soon. This would make him the tenth French player to be in the top 100. Having only started competing regularly on the Tour this season, Gea would want to make his maiden appearance at the US Open.

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The Frenchman does have the potential to rack up results at the Grand Slam as he has improved his form significantly in the past few weeks. Notably, he had reached the final of the Challenger event in Granby last month and has now followed that up by triumphing in the Mifel Open.

But it still won’t be easy for the FFT to provide him with a wildcard. Firstly, most of the wildcard slots are reserved for American players. For context, six out of eight wildcards were handed to Americans last year.

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Only a handful of wildcards are reserved for overseas players, and Gea will face a lot of competition here. The invitation could even come down to him and Gael Monfils, who will be making his final appearance at Flushing Meadows this year. It is unlikely that Gea will be preferred over Monfils for the wildcard, as the latter is a much bigger crowd attraction and is also about to retire.

Gea has participated in three Grand Slams so far, and all of them were played this year. The youngster had a great run at the Australian Open, where he got past the three qualifying rounds and then also defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight-sets. He was then knocked out by Stan Wawrinka in a dramatic five-set encounter.

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Gea had then received a wildcard for the French Open. But it won’t be wrong to say that he would want to forget his debut at the Grand Slam.

Arthur Gea faced an unexpected mid-match crisis on his French Open debut

The Frenchman took on Karen Khachanov in the first round of the Roland Garros. He had a slow start to the match and was trailing 1-4 in the first set when he faced an unexpected health issue. Turns out that Gea wanted to take an emergency bathroom break mid-game.

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The situation became desperate for Gea as the game lingered on and got leveled at 40-40. He soon took a medical timeout and hurried to the washroom. Things wouldn’t get better for him even after the short break as Khachanov went on to win the first set 6-3.

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Gea would put in a great effort in the second set and would drag it to a tiebreaker. But his resilience would fade in the end as Khachanov prevailed in the breaker and clinched the second set 7-6. The Russian made light work of Gea in the third set and won it 6-0 to knock the local hero out of the tournament.

Wimbledon wasn’t any better for Gea. Unlike the French Open, he didn’t get a wildcard in the Championships and had to play the qualifying rounds. Though he did manage to defeat Raul Brancaccio 7-5, 6-3 in the first round, South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo would get the better of him 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

It remains to be seen whether Gea will go on to make his third Grand Slam main draw appearance in the upcoming US Open.