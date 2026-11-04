“I Deserve to be where I Am”: Fed-up No. 1 Alexander Zverev tackles doubters after shock debut loss to Lorenzo Musetti in Paris

Alexander Zverev had his best on-court moment on Center Court at the La Défense Arena on November 2, as the German was awarded a trophy, celebrating his ascent as the top-ranked player in the world. Cut forward forty-eight hours ahead, the two-time Major champion had a somber outing on the same court, post which he had some strong words on his performance and the overall narrative about his No. 1 ranking.

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“Achieving the world N1 is something I think every player dreams of, but I feel like I’m the only one in tennis history who has to explain why it’s okay for me to be number one,” said Zverev during his press conference. “I think I deserve to be where I am, even though I lost today. Today I was pretty bad and he was very good, there are no excuses”

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Playing in his first match as the official World No. 1, Zverev lost his second-round match against Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Masters in straight sets. While the loss still leaves Zverev with an impressive 65-18 win-loss record for the season, his win ratio of 78.3 percent is the second lowest among the players who have secured the year-end World No. 1 ranking in this century, something which Zverev is on his way to achieving at the end of this season.

The stats had already started to do the rounds as soon as the match ended, amplifying the narrative of Zverev being an undeserved No.1, given that the German won two Majors while one of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was out of action with injury.

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As for the match, the first set was a close contest with both players holding serve till the tiebreak. Zverev took the initiative in the tiebreak, taking a 4-1 lead, only for Musetti to turn the match around and win six of the next seven points to win the first set. Once the first set was done, the Italian was all over the German, breaking Zverev’s serve twice to win the second set 6-2 and close out a dominant victory.

Musetti’s win is not an isolated incident, as the Italian just won an indoor title in Lyon a couple of weeks back and has shown signs of returning to form after getting his body on track following several injuries. As for Zverev, his eighteenth loss of the season makes it the second-most losses a year-end No. 1 has faced in a season since Andy Roddick in 2003, when the American finished the season with a 72-19 win-loss record.

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Not to mention, this is Musetti’s fourth victory in six meetings against Zverev, and the Italian himself is 4-1 against the Top-10 opposition this season. On the other hand, there has been no shortage of criticism towards Zverev for having a poor 3-9 record against Top-10 opposition this season.

While losing their first match as World No. 1 is not ideal for Zverev, it is not unheard of in men’s tennis. The German became the fifth player to lose his first match as World No. 1, the most recent being Carlos Alcaraz, who lost his first match as World No. 1 to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Davis Cup.

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Zverev will look to regroup quickly, as the German still has two big events left to play for a fitting end to what has been his best year on the Tour.

Alexander Zverev Has Two More Events to Have a Strong Finish in 2026

Having lost his match in Paris, Zverev‘s next event will be the ATP Finals. Given that the commentary has largely focused on the German’s record against Top-10 players, winning against the seven other top players this season will be an ideal clapback to his critics. Not to forget, the German has already clinched the year-end championships twice before.

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Once the event in Turin is over, Zverev will have yet another crucial event at the Davis Cup, a title that has eluded Germany since 1993. The World No.1 has already shown his commitment to his national team by playing in the previous round, just days after winning the US Open, and securing key victories in the tie against Croatia.

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With Sinner having ended his season, Carlos Alcaraz will be Zverev’s prime opponent, both at the ATP Finals and at the Davis Cup, should Germany and Spain meet. It would not be far-fetched to imagine that the World No. 1 will be keen on getting a few wins over Alcaraz to shut out the outside noise ahead of the 2027 season.