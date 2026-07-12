“I Don’t Really Like You”- Alexander Zverev Sends Cheeky Message to Jannik Sinner After Wimbledon Loss

For Alexander Zverev, it was the perfect chance to capture a second Grand Slam title after his breakthrough triumph at Roland Garros. But his Italian rival, Jannik Sinner, successfully defended the Wimbledon crown at Centre Court. Though the title has now slipped away, Sascha won over the SW19 crowd with a cheeky response after the match.

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“First of all, Jannik [Sinner], I don’t really like you anymore,” Zverev shared at his post-match trophy ceremony. “I lost to you nine times in a row, but first of all, congratulations to you. You showed once again why you are the best player in the world. It’s great to share this Centre Court with you in the final weeks, and it’s a great honour to be here,” he added.

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