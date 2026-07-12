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“I Don’t Really Like You”- Alexander Zverev Sends Cheeky Message to Jannik Sinner After Wimbledon Loss

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jul 12, 2026 | 3:45 PM EDT

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“I Don’t Really Like You”- Alexander Zverev Sends Cheeky Message to Jannik Sinner After Wimbledon Loss

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jul 12, 2026 | 3:45 PM EDT

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For Alexander Zverev, it was the perfect chance to capture a second Grand Slam title after his breakthrough triumph at Roland Garros. But his Italian rival, Jannik Sinner, successfully defended the Wimbledon crown at Centre Court. Though the title has now slipped away, Sascha won over the SW19 crowd with a cheeky response after the match.

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“First of all, Jannik [Sinner], I don’t really like you anymore,” Zverev shared at his post-match trophy ceremony. “I lost to you nine times in a row, but first of all, congratulations to you. You showed once again why you are the best player in the world. It’s great to share this Centre Court with you in the final weeks, and it’s a great honour to be here,” he added.

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Supriyo Sarkar is a tennis journalist at EssentiallySports, covering ATP and WTA legends with a focus on off‑court revelations and the lasting impact of their careers. His work explores how icons like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert continue to shape the sport long after their final matches. In one notable piece, he unpacked a post‑retirement interview where Serena’s former coach revealed a rare moment of shaken self‑belief. An English Literature graduate, Supriyo combines literary finesse with sporting insight to craft immersive narratives that go beyond match scores. His reporting spans match analysis, player rivalries, predictions, and legacy reflections, with a storytelling approach shaped by his background in academic writing and content leadership. Passionate about football as well as tennis, he brings a multi‑sport perspective to his coverage while aiming to grow into editorial leadership within global sports media.

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