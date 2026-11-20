2026 has been one of Benoit Paire‘s most forgettable seasons on the Tour. Two matches were all he played during the year, suffering defeats in both of them. The Frenchman didn’t even get to compete on the ATP Tour and only played on the Challenger circuit. This was mainly because of a back injury that eventually required surgery and nine spinal injections to heal. Though Paire got back to training in July, he wasn’t able to regain full fitness. But he has not given up hope and still has the desire to return to the court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My back needs to be strengthened. It’s more fragile because, throughout my career, I didn’t take care of it the way I should have,” he told Punto de Break. “Now, however, I’m very attentive to all of that, and I hope things will improve. I don’t want to end my career injured. I don’t want to retire without the chance to step onto the court one last time and share that final moment with the fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paire’s back issues haven’t fully healed, and he consulted a spine specialist in Germany just a week ago. Though the fitness issues have hit morale hard and severely affected the 37-year-old’s season, he remains optimistic about returning to the Tour to properly thank the fans who have supported him for so many years.

“I no longer think about it in terms of years. I simply want to play again, because I’m currently dealing with an injury, and I wouldn’t want to end my career this way. If I feel good and the injuries leave me alone, why not play another year or two? For me, the most important thing is to enjoy myself on the court,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Frenchman started his season in January with the Soma Bay Challenger, but was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by Viktor Durasovic in the opening round. He then featured at the Quimper Challenger and was once again knocked out in the first round, this time by his compatriot Benjamin Bonzi.

Zuma May 9, 2025, Francavilla Al Mare, Abruzzo, Italy: Benoit Paire of France in action against Francesco Maestrelli of Italy during the Men s Singles Quarter Final match of Abruzzo Open Francavilla Al Mare – ATP, Tennis Herren Challenger 75 at Tennis Club Francavilla Al Mare on May 09, 2025 in Francavilla al Mare, Italy. Francesco Maestrelli of Italy won 1-6, 6-0, 6-1 over Benoit Paire of France Francavilla Al Mare Italy – ZUMAz109 20250509_zsp_z109_062 Copyright: xMarcoxZacx

Ranked as high as No. 18 back in 2016, Paire has spent the last few years competing mostly in Challenger events. He made his way back to the circuit after suffering a major decline in form on the ATP Tour. With the way his form and fitness are at the moment, it is unlikely that he would be able to return to the highest level unless handed a wildcard.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is still unclear whether Paire will make his comeback in 2027. Back injuries have been a major problem for him over the years and have led to him missing a massive number of tournaments. The same setback haunted him again this season, and it can’t be said when the Frenchman will manage to regain his fitness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benoit Paire has had a history of back problems and has suffered dearly because of them

Paire’s back issues started to creep up as early as 2018. He dealt with back pain during the first half of the season, but didn’t take a break and played through it. While this did affect his overall results, the problem wasn’t anything serious, and he recovered fully by the time the French Open arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then sustained a lower-back injury in 2022 during his clash against Jelle Sels at the Brest Challenger. He later described the setback as either “a lumbago or a herniated disc”. While this injury didn’t result in Paire missing a lot of matches, he had to retire mid-match against Hsu Yu-hsioh at the Matsuyama Challenger due to a wrist injury. It brought his season to an early end in November.

Paire’s back condition eventually got worse as he didn’t treat it properly. He continued to train and play through the problem, and this cost him big time soon after. Recurring back pain led to him taking an indefinite break from tennis in July 2025. The Frenchman also revealed that he had taken 12 injections over the last year and a half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things only got worse when Paire attempted to make a return in September at the Orleans Challenger, as he was forced to retire mid-match against Edas Butvilas due to a left knee injury. This setback forced him to go on hiatus again, and he has only played two Challenger events since then. It remains to be seen whether Paire will finally become injury-free in 2027.